'Major drug offender' draws 14-year prison sentence

Mar. 24—LIMA — A Lima man, formerly of Lexington, Kentucky, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison as a major drug offender.

John Buchanon, 51, was indicted by the May 2020 grand jury on first-degree felony counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, along with lesser counts of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.

In January he entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony that included specifications as a major drug offender and the forfeiture of $1,730 in U.S. currency and three handguns. He also pleaded guilty to an amended count of possession of cocaine.

The indictment alleged that Buchanon was found to be in the possession of more than 100 grams of the drug and met the legal definition of a major drug offender.

According to court records, at approximately 4 p.m. on March 22 of last year an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate-75 in Bath Township at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and found the driver to be "overly nervous and unable to provide his driver's license."

The driver identified himself as Buchanon.

The trooper reportedly noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and requested backup to the scene and Buchanon was asked to exit the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and resulted in the discovery of three handguns, two of which were loaded, in the trunk of the vehicle.

Also discovered was a glass jar containing a "yellow waxy substance," a clear plastic bag containing a brown powder substance, and a clear plastic bag containing blue powder pressed into pucks. Also located were a plastic bag containing a white rock substance and a clear bag containing round green pills.

A field test showed the substances produced a presumptive positive result for fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Defense Attorney Anthony VanNoy previously filed a motion to suppress as evidence the items found during the traffic stop, claiming that troopers "unreasonably" detained his client "for an impermissible, inappropriate length of time" in violation of his constitutional rights.

The motion was dismissed upon Buchanon's guilty plea to the reduced charges.

