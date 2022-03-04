Major drug offender enters guilty plea in Lima

Mar. 3—LIMA — A Lima man charged by prosecutors as a major drug offender will forfeit ownership of three residential properties and serve a minimum of 11 years in prison following his guilty pleas Thursday.

McKenzie Kirkman, 42, of Lima, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court and entered into a negotiated agreement that called for him to plead guilty to a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine.

The charge includes a specification labeling Kirkman as a major drug offender. Other specifications call for the forfeiture of $133 in a drug sale as well as the forfeiture of any and all interest in properties at 381-383 S. McDonel St., Lima; 1405 Hazel Ave., Lima; and 771 Atlantic Ave., Lima.

Kirkman also pleaded guilty to an amended count of possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony. In return for those pleas, the state dismissed additional counts of trafficking in cocaine and having weapons under disability.

Kirkman will be sentenced April 21.

Court records show that on Feb. 2, 2021, investigators with the Lima Police Department and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force performed surveillance in the 300 block of McDonel Street in Lima and observed Kirkman leave a residence and get into his car. A short time later, he was stopped by police for minor traffic violations.

During that traffic stop, Kirkman attempted to flee from officers, according to court records. During a foot pursuit, officers observed a "large bag" fall from him and onto the street. Kirkman was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. The bag was found to contain more than 258 grams of cocaine.

Kirkman was allowed to remain free on bond until the time of sentencing.

The forfeited properties will be sold at sheriff's sales at a later date, prosecutors said.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.