Major drug offender gets 12-year sentence

Apr. 22—LIMA — A Lima man who last month pleaded guilty to being a major drug offender was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison. He also forfeited any financial interest in three residential properties located in the city.

McKenzie Kirkman, 42, apologized to the court and his family "for the choices I've made" that landed him in trouble with the law. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said his frankness was welcomed.

"You are manning up," the judge said, "and I don't see that very often. It's very refreshing and I do appreciate that."

Defense attorney Dustin Blake said his client "made a mistake and he owns it. He's going in (to prison) with the mindset that he will come out a different man."

Kirkman entered into a negotiated agreement with prosecutors last month that called for him to plead guilty to a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine. Kirkman also pleaded guilty to an amended count of possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony. In return for those pleas, the state dismissed additional counts of trafficking in cocaine and having weapons under disability.

The charges include a specification labeling Kirkman as a major drug offender. Other specifications call for his forfeiture of $133 in cash as well as any and all interest in properties at 381-383 S. McDonel St., Lima; 1405 Hazel Ave., Lima; and 771 Atlantic Ave., Lima.

The forfeited properties will be sold at sheriff's sales at a later date.

Court records show that on Feb. 2, 2021, investigators with the Lima Police Department and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force performed surveillance in the 300 block of McDonel Street in Lima and observed Kirkman leave a residence and get into his car. A short time later, he was stopped by police for minor traffic violations.

During that traffic stop, Kirkman attempted to flee from officers, according to court records. During a foot pursuit, officers observed a "large bag" fall from him and onto the street. Kirkman was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. The bag was found to contain more than 258 grams of cocaine.

