Major drug ring busted in Rochester region; 48 arrested

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced that 48 people have been arrested in relation to drug and gun possession and drug sales throughout the Rochester region.

James, who spoke about the arrests during a mid-afternoon news conference in Rochester, said that arrests were part of a "takedown of a major drug trafficking ring." The 48 people face 177 charges

Seized as part of the investigation - which centered on Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties - where more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 10 kilograms of cocaine and a quarter pound of heroin, all together worth more than $9 million, James said. Nineteen illegal firearms, including assault-style weapons, handguns and ghost guns, and $440,000 cash were also seized.

The investigation started more than two years ago in Wayne County, where two brothers (Michael Danzey, 38, and Terrance Raggs, 45, both of Sodus) who are accused of peddling narcotics were the center of the investigation. One brother - who is also facing assault and attempted murder charges - is also accused of shooting and injuring someone he believed was stealing from him, James said.

Also among those arrested were a Rochester father (Luis Rivera, 66, of Rochester) and his three adult sons - one of whom is in a federal prison in Louisiana - who also accused of selling heroin and laundering more than $100,000 from a Rochester apartment building where the eldest Rivera worked as the building superintendent, James said.

Another major hub that led to multiple arrests was on Avenue D in Rochester, where multiple people allegedly sold drugs within a block, she said and described the operation as a "very detailed and interconnected web of drug peddling," spanning Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Yates and Cayuga counties.

The problem does not have a geographic barrier, said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. While it's centered on some Rochester neighborhoods, it's also in nearby towns and counties, well into the Finger Lakes region.

"I'd be so bold as to say the quality of life in western New York just improved tremendously," Wayne County Sheriff Ron Milby said of the news of the arrests.

Those arrested range in age from 24 to 76 and face various felonies, including various counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit those crimes, James said.

Opioid overdoses have been an increasing problem in the region and New York. To date this year in Monroe County, 1,297 people have overdosed and 114 people have died, James said.

