Major East Coast storm raises widespread power outage, flood risk

A major storm winding up in the southeastern United States dropped more than 300 mm of rain, pushed a historic storm surge into the coast, and sent air pressure readings down to record-low territory for December.

All that energy will steadily march up the coast toward the Maritimes by Monday, spreading widespread heavy rains and powerful wind gusts across the region.

Expect a risk for power outages and possible wind damage—especially overnight Monday—along with a risk for localized flooding due to the torrential downpours. Keep your devices charged ahead of the storm and secure outdoor holiday decorations so they don’t blow around.

WINTER 2024: El Niño will play a critical role in the weeks ahead

Storm likely to cause travel and power disruptions

Several factors are coming together to make this a highly impactful system across Atlantic Canada.

Atlantic Canada Monday night precip

A rapidly deepening low-pressure system running against an unusually strong ridge of high pressure over the northern Atlantic Ocean will create a tight pressure gradient that’ll lead to widespread wind gusts of 100+ km/h across the region.

Southerly winds roaring into the storm will drag plenty of tropical moisture from the Caribbean, fuelling a risk for widespread heavy rains along the system’s path.

Atlantic Canada rainfall totals

Most communities in the Maritimes will see rainfall totals of 50-75+ mm by Wednesday, with the potential for totals east of Halifax to exceed 100 mm.

Heavy rains will drench southwestern Newfoundland, as well, where we could see gauges measure 100 mm of rain through Wednesday. One of the many unusual aspects of this storm is that St. John’s will largely miss this system’s rain due to that ridge of high pressure over the ocean.

Another system is likely to affect the eastern Maritimes on Thursday. While confidence is low, that could pad rainfall totals through the week.

Atlantic Canada gusts

Winds will pose a serious issue during this storm on Monday into Tuesday. The extent and intensity of the gusts will rival the last storm. If you lost power in that storm, you may lose it again.

Widespread gusts of 80-100 km/h are likely across the Maritimes, with higher gusts possible along exposed coastal areas. That will likely lead to power outages Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Ensure any outdoor holiday decorations are well-secured or brought inside before the winds begin. Inflatable characters and lightweight decor can take flight in winds half this strong, potentially causing damage, injuries, or even car accidents.

Remain mindful of large trees or tree limbs looming over homes, roads, and driveways, and take care to avoid those areas during the highest winds. Most wind-related injuries are caused by trees falling into buildings or vehicles.

Atlantic Canada temps Monday

A storm in December would usually involve snow, but warm air riding into the region on those southerly winds will ensure this is an exceptionally mild all-rain event.

Temperatures will soar far above seasonal for the duration of this storm. Typical daytime temperatures across the Maritimes should hover at or below the freezing mark in the middle of December.

We’re on track to see temperatures more than 20 degrees above seasonal at times, with the relative heat peaking Monday evening and overnight. Readings during this time could come within 25 degrees above seasonal in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with temperatures in the mid-teens possible.

Depending on the timing and extent of the warmth in the Maritimes, we could see some of the warmest low temperatures ever recorded during the month of December.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest updates across Atlantic Canada.

WATCH: Massive Atlantic 'anticyclone' steers storm into Eastern Canada

Click here to view the video