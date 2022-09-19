Major effort across Allegheny County sees multiple sex trafficking arrests

In a matter of weeks, the FBI and local departments were able to get four potential sex traffickers off the streets and bring two victims to safety.

Two arrests happened in the Mon Valley and in the city police charged Rachel Bridgeman and Devin Williams, after investigators say they posted an ad, selling a victim for sex.

Here in Pittsburgh, a handful of arrests are just the tip of the iceberg.

