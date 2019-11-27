Major emerging-market stock indices increase weight of China shares to highest level ever

One of the largest providers of global stock indices has again boosted the weight of Chinese shares in its emerging-market benchmarks despite strong headwinds from US lawmakers who are urging limited investment exposure to China.

MSCI, the New York-based index provider, on Tuesday added 204 China A shares to bring the China country weight to 33.7 per cent, or a third, in the emerging market index, data from JP Morgan shows.

"The benchmark is being skewed with one country weighing an unprecedented one-third," said Steven Schoenfeld, chief investment officer of BlueStar Indexes. "Never before in history was there a single country that counts so high."

The increase, the third and final planned step-up this year, will compel US pension funds, mutual funds and other institutional investors that track the benchmarks to add billions of dollars more to yuan-denominated shares of Chinese companies.

From the November increase alone, China A shares are expected to see US$7 billion in passive capital inflows, JP Morgan data shows.

Combined with inflows of US$4 billion and US$3.3 billion from previous rounds of increases in May and August, China A shares will see an additional US$14.3 billion this year as a result of the changes.

Schoenfeld pointed out that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba alone now takes up 4.7 per cent in the index.

"A single company weighs more than the entire weight of Indonesia and Malaysia combined," he said, emphasising the concentration risks caused by the latest addition.

Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Not only did MSCI make the changes despite fund managers' concerns about overconcentration, the move also went against calls by US lawmakers to curtail US investment in Chinese companies; they argue that the capital helps support a regime that poses a threat to national security.

Their warnings come amid a broader push for the United States to decouple from China as the trade war between the two countries, which began last year, has extended to a race for technological dominance and in financial markets.

An MSCI spokesman did not respond to a request seeking comment about the latest increase.

In an attempt to contain US exposure to Chinese shares, Senators Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, led a group of lawmakers who this month introduced a bill to prevent the board that oversees the US federal pension fund from shifting the benchmark to the MSCI indices.

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, pictured with US Attorney General William Barr in April, supports a bill that would curb the investment of federal retirement savings in Chinese firms. Photo: AFP alt=US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, pictured with US Attorney General William Barr in April, supports a bill that would curb the investment of federal retirement savings in Chinese firms. Photo: AFP

The senators pointed out that the US$600 billion in assets managed by the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) would be exposed to China's capital markets. That would allow the retirement savings of federal employees and members of the armed forces to fund companies involved in the Chinese government's military activities, human rights abuses and industrial policy, they said.

The senators named a number of Chinese companies as questionable, including AviChina Industry & Technology, Hikvision and ZTE.