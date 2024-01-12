A major escalation in the Middle East conflict

President Joe Biden said U.S. military strikes in Yemen were in response to "to unprecedented" attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Also in the news: Former President Donald Trump railed against a judge and government lawyers in closing arguments at his New York real estate fraud trial. Cold temperatures are coming for just about everyone.

US, British militaries launch retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

U.S. warplanes, ships and submarines, along with United Kingdom Royal Air Force jets, attacked sites in Yemen Thursday associated with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have been firing dozens of drones and missiles into Red Sea shipping lanes.

The Biden administration has sought to contain fighting in the Middle East to Gaza, but Iranian-backed groups throughout the region have increased their attacks.

The rebels say the strikes killed five people and wounded six others. In recent weeks, the Pentagon has also attacked Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria who have targeted U.S. troops there with rocket attacks.

Biden made the decision to take military action following a major Houthi attack in the Red Sea on Tuesday involving 20 drones and multiple missiles against U.S. Navy ships.

The U.S. has not seen a response from the Houthis since the attacks were carried out, officials said. Biden said the response of the international community to the Houthi attacks has been "united and resolute."

Takeaways from closing arguments in Trump's real estate fraud trial

The day began with a bomb scare, peaked with a Donald Trump rant, and included a scolding from the judge. The former president insisted Thursday in the final hours of his New York fraud trial that the case was politically motivated and brought for publicity, drawing the curtain on proceedings that could bar him from running a business in the state and cost him hundreds of millions of dollars. The stakes are high for Trump: New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million and the end of Trump doing business in the state. Here's our recap of closing arguments in the case.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges after his initial plea deal fell apart.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court on January 11, 2024 in New York City.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Congress races to dodge shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is facing intense pressure from the House's most conservative lawmakers to back out of the spending agreement he struck with Democrats to avert a government shutdown, a path that could derail Congress' chances of keeping the government's doors open. On Thursday, the group of ultraconservative GOP members told reporters Johnson is considering a new path that differs from the spending deal announced just days ago. But Democrats control the Senate and the White House, so it's not clear what Republicans could leverage to win the policy priorities and spending cuts they hope to deliver. Read more

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) walks back to his office following a vote in the U.S. Capitol on January 11, 2024 in Washington, DC.

It's about to get really, really cold out there

Much of the country should brace for bitter cold Friday and into next week, forecasters say. Afternoon highs won't reach above zero degrees across much of Montana and into North Dakota on Friday, and Central Plains states into Iowa and Minnesota will see highs only up to the 10s. Arctic air will bring subfreezing temperatures as far south as southern Texas and the Florida Panhandle by early next week. The polar plunge could threaten century-old record low temperatures, cause hypothermia and frostbite as well as damage infrastructure. Read more

Duke Reiss, peer support and housing specialist at Blanchet House, hands out information on warming shelters and centers to people waiting for the Blanchet House's free lunch service on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Portland, Oregon.

Mel Tucker appeal of sexual harassment case denied

University leaders will now determine any sanctions to issue former Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker. The long-running campus sexual harassment investigation involving Tucker concluded after an outside attorney hired by the school to review Tucker’s challenge to findings of fault against him denied his appeal. Although he is no longer an employee, they can still ban him from campus, future employment at MSU or participation in school activities, such as attending football games. Read more

Photo of the day: All-female St. Paul city council makes history

The city council in St. Paul, Minnesota is now made up entirely of women, a first not only in the city's history but also likely among major cities in the U.S.

