Major explosion in Makiivka, near occupied Donetsk

Telegram channels suggest that an oil depot near Donetsk is on fire

A powerful explosion in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, can be seen in numerous videos circulation on social media on the evening of July 4.

The footage, however, does not feature any secondary detonations, suggesting that a local oil depot was set ablaze.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also released a statement regarding the Makiivka explosion. According to their information, an enemy supply depot was completely destroyed.

"The effective firepower of the Defense Forces has eliminated another depot belonging to Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka," the Stratcom of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post.

Earlier on July 4, Telegram channels from Crimea reported a loud explosion in the center of Sevastopol.

