Major flooding reported near 710 Freeway in Long Beach
The area near the 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway was filled with cars and trucks slowly making their way through flooded streets and freeway underpasses.
Waymo has announced that its Waymo One driverless cars will be hitting the highways in Phoenix soon. The driverless vehicles were already on regular Phoenix streets.
The all-new Volvo VNL Class 8 tractor loads up on car-like features like a MyTruck app with remote climate control, ADAS systems, and much better mpg.
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a strong order book stretching across 2025.
Flood-damaged cars can have serious issues and sometimes show up in the used-car market. Avoid potential heartache by using these 11 tips to help you spot and avoid a flood damaged automobile.
Economists believe contraction in the US manufacturing sector may have bottomed.
Google has implemented an early access generative AI feature to Maps that allows users to speak to the app using conversational language. You can use the tool to discover new places along your route or just when exploring a new town.
Lewis Hamilton uses an escape clause in his Mercedes contract to switch to Ferrari from 2025. He'll replace Carlos Sainz, Jr. and partner Charles Leclerc.
The 2025 Ford Explorer brings changes to the exterior design, big tech upgrades and some familiar powertrain options.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
The list of best used cars with lowest operating costs over 5 or 10 years is mostly familiar names, but a Chevy took the top spot for 5-year-old vehicles.
On Sunday, a user in a well-known hacking forum advertised what they claimed was a cache of stolen data from the rental car giant Europcar. The user claimed to have stolen the personal information of more than 48 million Europcar customers, and said they were “listening to offers” to sell the hacked data. Except, the data appears to be completely made up — perhaps created with ChatGPT, according to Europcar.
Dacia turned its 2022 Manifesto battery-electric concept into the Sandrider, a V6-powerred buggy to compete at the 2025 Dakar Rally in the top T1+ class.
Mini's first standalone electric model, the Aceman, will make its debut later in 2024. It will slot below the new second-generation Countryman.
The mainstream luxury segment is always a dogfight. Which are leading in 2024? We'll keep track of the top luxury car brands here.
A new Silver Certified level for Toyota's CPO program accepts vehicles up to 10 years old and 125,000 miles, outdoing the Gold's 6 years or 85,000 miles.
