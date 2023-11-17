Major flooding reported in Palm Bay
A quick rundown on what's worth remembering from this past week, as you head into the weekend
The 70-year-old Steelers special teams coach will need surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff he suffered in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Andy Behrens reviews some deals that show who managers are willing to take a discount on ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
Whether you prefer Darth Vader or you get down with Stormtroopers, there's an option for you.
You don't have to wait to shop the best Black Friday tech deals of the year. Right now, get best sellers from Sonos, Cosori, Oral-B, Courant and more for cheaper.
Can you buy gift cards with a credit card? Yes, but there are some drawbacks that may make you think twice about doing so.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
Divisions over how to set rules for applying artificial intelligence are complicating talks between European Union lawmakers trying to secure a political deal on draft legislation in the next few weeks, as we reported earlier this week. Key among the contested issues is how the law should approach upstream AI model makers. French startup Mistral AI has found itself at the center of this debate after it was reported to be leading a lobbying charge to row back on a European Parliament's proposal pushing for a tiered approach to regulating generative AI.
Atlanta was originally set to host the 2021 All-Star Game, but MLB moved the event because of a new voting law in Georgia.
Jorge Martin examines C.J. Stroud and Jahmyr Gibbs becoming every-week starters, and takes a look at other rookies who could pop for fantasy teams.
The 2024 Kia Sorento is on display in Los Angeles. This update includes wireless smartphone integration for all trims, more towing capacity and X-Pro.
Apple will support the RCS messaging standard next year.
Even after a catalytic converter is stolen from an automobile’s chassis, its useful life may be far from finished, a New York Times report shows.
Investors are starting to question the idea the Federal Reserve is poised to pivot away from interest rate hikes, given Americans keep spending.
The median miles between a buyer’s new home and the previous residence dropped to 20 miles in 2023 from 50 miles in 2022.
The federal government’s fifth National Climate Assessment, released Tuesday, details how climate change is effecting every corner of the country.
Generative AI is going to create a "tsunami of disinformation" leading into the 2024 election.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in a year, capping 12 months of rocky relations between the two largest economies in the world.
Israel announced Tuesday that its forces raided Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which it claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast underground bunker.
"Sober curious" and "mindful drinking" have become popular terms in recent years, with 47% of the U.S. adult population wanting to cut back on alcohol. Sunnyside, the app promoting healthy drinking habits, secured $11.5 million in Series A funding led by Motley Fool Ventures with major participation from Will Ventures, the company announced today. The funds will help Sunnyside roll out its new AI mindful drinking coach named “Sunny,” which generates recommended responses for Sunnyside’s team of human coaches.