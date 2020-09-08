Major food delivery service Just Eat will now allow France customers to pay in BTC

Online food order and delivery service Just Eat is now allowing its customers in France to order food and pay for it in bitcoin, the platform announced this week.

Just Eat France delivers food from over 15,000 restaurants in the country and had an estimated total of 26.3 million users worldwide in 2018.

Payments will be processed by cryptocurrency payment provider Bitpay. According to Just Eat's websites, once customers choose the Bitcoin option, they will be redirected to Bitpay. The customer's Bitcoin wallet will then be opened and a payment request will be sent out. Once the payment has successfully gone through, customers will be redirected to the Just Eats website and their order will be sent directly to the restaurant.

According to the announcement, customers will not be charged any fees for Bitcoin payments, but will require a digital wallet in order to make a payment.

If a Bitcoin payment is cancelled, the customer will be refunded in euros and the amount will be sent to a traditional bank account.





