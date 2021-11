Reuters

Russia approved a long-term government climate strategy on Monday targeting carbon neutrality by 2060 and rejected U.S. allegations it was not doing enough on climate change as the COP26 conference began. President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the world's no. 4 greenhouse gas emitter, plans to deliver a recorded message at the Glasgow talks, which he is not attending, and will not be able to speak live, the Kremlin's spokesman said. Putin's absence, as well as that of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has been seen as a blow to the prospects of a breakthrough at the talks https://www.reuters.com/world/global-climate-talks-open-cries-betrayal-blame-2021-11-01.