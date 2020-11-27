Major-General Dany Fortin assisting Government of Canada's vaccine distribution planning

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada is well positioned to obtain COVID-19 vaccines because of ongoing preparation over the last months. This work to provide every Canadian with access to a vaccine continues, and today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, announced that Major-General Dany Fortin and other general officers and staff of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Department of National Defence (DND) are assisting the government's efforts.

Assigned to oversee logistical planning, Major General Dany Fortin is being named Vice President Logistics and Operations at PHAC, and brings with him extensive experience leading complex operations, including the stand-up of NATO Mission Iraq in 2018.

The CAF has an array of experience and logistical expertise to assist logistics planning and operations. To that end, 27 CAF personnel, with more to follow, are currently seconded to PHAC, including logistics experts, operational planners, pharmacists, health care administrators, engineers, and information technology experts.

The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is logistically complex given the geography of the country, requirements for ultra cold storage, distribution to remote and isolated communities and coordination between various levels of government. The CAF personnel seconded to PHAC are helping anticipate and address any potential challenges.

"As experts and scientists of the Government of Canada are assessing the safety of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, we are working with the provinces and territories to prepare for distribution. Major-General Dany Fortin's proven leadership and unique experience are strong assets to the government's planning efforts. When a vaccine is ready, Canada will be ready."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have been supporting Canadians. During this critical time, MGen Dany Fortin will lead a team of military planners with the Public Health Agency of Canada in support of vaccine distribution. The CAF are poised and ready to respond where we are needed."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

In addition to Major-General Dany Fortin, Brigadier-General Simon Bernard and Brigadier-General Krista Brodie will also be assisting the Public Health Agency of Canada with logistical planning and coordination.

CAF personnel are assisting with tasks that include helping to establish the operations centre that will oversee the vaccine roll-out, synchronizing vaccine delivery efforts and providing constant awareness of the status of vaccine storage, delivery and strategy implementation. These CAF members will strengthen plans by introducing risk mitigation tools and by facilitating a series of exercises in advance of the roll-out.

CAF members assisted PHAC at the beginning of the pandemic with the movement of critical medical and personal protective equipment, and most recently, supporting the ongoing planning for a life-saving vaccine.

Similarly, CAF regional joint task forces positioned throughout the country are prepared to provide similar logistical and planning support to provinces and territories. This military-civilian interface is similar to what the CAF does in the planning for CAF response to any domestic emergency, from floods to forest fires, and allows for the early identification of possible future requests for assistance.

