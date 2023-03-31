Major General Matthew Holmes

Major General Matthew Holmes died by suicide after experiencing "substantial stress", an inquest into his death has concluded.

The former head of the Royal Marines was found dead at the age of 54 in a bedroom at his home in Winchester on Oct 2, 2021.

The inquest heard that in the months before his death Maj Gen Holmes had lost his position as leader of the Royal Marines in a management restructuring.

He also faced the collapse of his marriage, and had been left "angry" at the UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During the inquest, Maj Gen Holmes's widow Lea gave evidence. She said that Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Jerry Kydd had told Maj Gen Holmes to agree to the restructuring, in which he would lose his role, or resign.

"He was told he had to sign or agree to resign," she said, adding that her husband had found the experience "hugely humiliating".

