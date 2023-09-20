Major hearing delayed again in death penalty case against El Paso Walmart shooter

A major hearing was delayed a second time in the state's death penalty case against the El Paso Walmart mass shooter, court records show.

A scheduling conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in the case against Patrick Crusius.

The conference was initially scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, but was pushed back to Wednesday, Sept. 20. A few days later, it was pushed back to next week.

Court documents do not state why the conference was rescheduled.

Judge Sam Medrano, of the 409th District Court, who is presiding over the case, has declined to comment.

Judge Sam Medrano Jr. of the 409th District Court is overseeing the state's court case against the accused El Paso Walmart mass killer.

It is not uncommon for court hearings to be pushed back as the legal process plays out. However, the delay is pushing back the first major action set to take place in more than four years in the state's case against the gunman.

The mass shooter was accused of fatally shooting 23 people and injuring dozens more when he opened fire with a variant of an AK-47 assault rifle Aug. 3, 2019, at an East El Paso Walmart. The gunman confessed to law enforcement the shooting was racially motivated and he was targeting Hispanics.

The new hearing date falls on the same day a federal restitution hearing is set to take place. The restitution hearing is at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Patrick Crusius, 24, was sentenced to life in prison on each of 90 federal charges he pleaded guilty to earlier this year in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting that killed 23 people and injured dozens more at an East El Paso Walmart.

The federal hearing will determine how much restitution the gunman will have to pay the victims and their families for the financial losses suffered due to his actions.

The restitution hearing is expected to conclude the federal case against the gunman.

In federal court, the gunman pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to 90 federal charges. He was sentenced on July 7 to 90 consecutive life sentences.

Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama, who presided over the federal trial, ordered the gunman to serve his federal sentence at the ADX Florence supermax federal prison near Florence, Colorado.

However, the gunman remains in the Downtown El Paso County Jail in state custody as he awaits trial in the state's case.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Major hearing in El Paso Walmart mass shooting case delayed again