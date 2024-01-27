Major High Point interchange work advances

Jan. 27—HIGH POINT — Work crews continue to make progress on the replacement and upgrade for a major expressway interchange in south High Point, though the project has been buffeted by supply chain issues and weather interruptions.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is remaking the interchange of Interstate 85 Business, also known as U.S. 29, and S. Main Street. The work primarily involves replacing the highway bridge dating from the 1950s, widening S. Main Street to add turn lanes and bringing the interchange up to current design standards.

The new design for the interchange eliminates loops, adds traffic signals and extends acceleration and deceleration lanes to make it safer and easier for drivers to get on and off the expressway. S. Main Street is being widened near the highway to accommodate turn lanes and sidewalks.

The project will include the construction of a temporary bridge to handle traffic passing over S. Main Street while new bridges are constructed.

"The contractor is behind schedule due to supply issues and weather delays," said DOT public information officer Kelse Edwards. "We are hoping to shift traffic onto the detour bridge by summer."

Last June the DOT authorized $15.4 million to continue work on the interchange project in the updated master plan for transportation needs across North Carolina. When the DOT awarded a contract for construction in March 2022 the project was estimated to cost $25.3 million.

Between 20,000 and 21,000 vehicles per day travel S. Main Street at the Business I-85 interchange, according to city of High Point Transportation Department figures.

The current interchange dates from the onset of the interstate highway system under President Dwight Eisenhower.

