Major highway near downtown Los Angeles closed indefinitely until repairs, damage assessment can be made

A major highway near downtown Los Angeles will remain closed indefinitely until repairs are made, officials said Sunday, after a massive fire rampaged through storage lots underneath it.

The fire sent towering flames into the night sky early Saturday. Daybreak revealed twisted guardrails and blackened, chipped concrete at an Interstate 10 overpass in an industrial zone.

The California Department of Transportation sent personnel to inspect the highway, with detours established to ease snarled highway traffic. Interstate 10, which runs east-west, was closed near downtown Los Angeles for at least 24 hours into Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the fire hasn’t been disclosed.

No people were reported injured. On Saturday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to deploy resources to repair the damage caused by the fire and minimize travel impacts for residents.

"This is one of those heaven and earth moments," Newsom said during a news conference Sunday afternoon in which he, Los Angeles City Mayor Karen Bass, and other officials provided updates about the fire. "This is a 24-7 operation full stop."

Newsom said it is unknown when the freeway section will reopen but that he is aware of the impacts on schools and vulnerable communities. He said he is mindful of the urgency to reopen the freeway.

The blaze erupted in an industrial area, and no homes were damaged, officials said Sunday. Bass said about 16 unhoused people evacuated the area when the fire broke out but that there might be more displaced people.

Newsom said property owners were in violation of a lease, and officials are in current litigation. The wooden bridge deck is the primary focus of the investigation, he said.

