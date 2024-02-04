Major house fire displaces Princess Anne family. All to know.

A Somerset County family has been displaced from their home after a major house fire on Saturday evening.

Here's what we know so far.

Major fire strikes home in Princess Anne

A Somerset County family has been displaced from their home after a major house fire at this residence on Polks Road in Princess Anne on Saturday evening, Feb. 3, 2024.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal reports the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb 3, at 29016 Polks Road in Princess Anne.

No deaths were reported, but the fire caused $100,000 in structure damage and $30,000 damage to contents of the house, displacing the family.

A total of 27 firefighters led by primary responders the Mount Vernon Fire Department battled for two hours to bring the fire under control. The fire, discovered by a neighbor, is considered accidental and caused by electrical failure, beginning in the crawl space under the house.

The occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross and family members.

