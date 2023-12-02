'Major incident' declared amid heavy snowfall in Cumbria

A group of visitors from Liverpool enjoy the snow in Windermere, Cumbria

Cumbria Police declared a major incident because of heavy snowfall on the county’s roads and said people should only travel where necessary.

The force said a multi-agency response was ongoing on Saturday evening to “minimise the challenges that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county’s road network”.

Cumbria Police said it was aware of multiple reports of vehicles stuck in traffic in the South Lakes area, particularly in the Bowness and Grizedale areas, because of snow.

The M6 Southbound between J38 and J37 was blocked due to jackknifed lorries.

Superintendent Andy Wilkinson said: “Agencies across Cumbria are working together in response to the impact that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county’s roads.

“We are working at pace, to help clear roads so those currently affected can get moving.

“I would urge anybody considering travelling in Cumbria tonight, to only do so if necessary. The cold temperatures forecast will make road conditions even more difficult.”

Cumbria Police have declared a major incident due to heavy snowfall and severe weather conditions

The Met Office had issued an amber warning for snow in Cumbria throughout Saturday, saying 10-15cm of snow is possible in some areas before showers begin to ease overnight.

The weather service added there was a “good chance that some rural communities could become cut off” and power cuts were likely, with the potential for other services, such as mobile phone coverage, to be affected.

It has also issued a yellow warning for ice from midnight until 11am on Sunday in Cumbria and north Lancashire, stating that a “few snow flurries may continue into the early hours of Sunday, but the main hazard will be refreezing of any melted snow, or freezing of lying snow”.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Snow could be heavy at times across Cumbria with the odd rumble of thunder... 10-15cm of snow is possible before showers begin to ease overnight.

“A low pressure system will bring less cold but more unsettled weather for southern parts of the UK from tonight onwards, although northern areas will continue (to be) cold with wintry showers and sharp overnight frosts.

“Many areas of England and Wales can then expect spells of rain for the start of next week, which could be heavy at times with a risk of flooding. Some higher hills across parts of North Wales and northern England could see further snow.”

Abandoned cars beside the A591 between Kendal and Windermere

The weather service said Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland regions of Scotland were likely to see the lowest temperatures on Saturday night, with minus 12C possible in some valleys in these regions.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday covering much of the Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East and North West of England, and north and central Wales.

The weather service said that while not everywhere will see accumulating snow, some places are likely to see 1-3cm, with 5-10cm possible over some hills and mountains in Wales, the Peak District and South Pennines.

The forecaster said there will probably be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, resulting in “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

It warned that some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

In Wales, the A470 was closed between Llechwedd, Blaenau Ffestiniog, towards the Crimea Pass due to the weather conditions on Saturday afternoon as North Wales Police told drivers to avoid the area.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of ice from midnight until 8am on Sunday for London, the East of England, the West Midlands and parts of South Wales.

The weather service warned that areas of rain or sleet falling on frozen surfaces may lead to icy conditions and some injuries may result from slips and falls.

It added: “Rain or sleet is expected to spread from west to east across the area overnight, falling on to frozen surfaces and leading to icy patches, perhaps even where treatment has been applied.”

Glasgow Airport temporarily suspended all flights on Saturday morning, with the transport hub posting on Twitter, at 7.24am that it was doing so because of “heavier than forecast snow”.

At 10.20am, the airport posted: “Our runway is now fully operational again and we are working with our airline partners and their handlers to resume flight schedules.”

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions - the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber - until December 5, meaning “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.

M6 blocked by jackknifed lorries

Cumbria Police has said the M6 Southbound between J38 and J37 is currently blocked due to jackknifed lorries.

In a post on social media, the force said it was reiterating its message to the public that people in Cumbria should only travel where necessary.

It added that the A595 between Millom and Furness was impassable.

National Highways has said it is dealing with a large number of stranded vehicles, particularly on the M6 between J38 and J40.

'Only travel if neccessary'

Cumbria Police has advised motorists in the county to only travel if necessary after heavy snowfall caused challenging road conditions.

The police force said it was aware of multiple reports of vehicles being stuck in traffic in the South Lakes area because of the weather conditions.

In a post on social media, Cumbria Police said: “A multi-agency response is ongoing to minimise the challenges that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county’s road network.”

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow in Cumbria throughout Sat

'Major incident' declared in Cumbria

Cumbria Police have declared a “major incident” because of heavy snowfall on the county’s roads.

Superintendent Andy Wilkinson said: “Agencies across Cumbria are working together in response to the impact that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county’s roads.

“We are working at pace, to help clear roads so those currently affected can get moving.

“I would urge anybody considering travelling in Cumbria tonight, to only do so if necessary. The cold temperatures forecast will make road conditions even more difficult.”

Snowfall causing slow traffic on M6

National Highways warned of “very slow moving traffic” on the M6 in Cumbria.

“Our Traffic Officers, snow ploughs and gritters will be working to keep you moving,” the agency said.

Snow showers continue to affect northwest England

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall in Cumbria

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Snow could be heavy at times across Cumbria with the odd rumble of thunder... 10-15cm of snow is possible before showers begin to ease overnight.

“A low pressure system will bring less cold but more unsettled weather for southern parts of the UK from tonight onwards, although northern areas will continue (to be) cold with wintry showers and sharp overnight frosts.

“Many areas of England and Wales can then expect spells of rain for the start of next week, which could be heavy at times with a risk of flooding. Some higher hills across parts of North Wales and northern England could see further snow.”

In pictures

Five-year-old Brodie Hamilton rolls a giant snowball in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park

Families enjoy sledging as the snow falls

Snowmen in the park, Glasgow

Ice warning for London

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of ice from midnight until 8am on Sunday for London, the East of England, the West Midlands and parts of South Wales.

The weather service warned that areas of rain or sleet falling on frozen surfaces may lead to icy conditions and some injuries may result from slips and falls.

It added: “Rain or sleet is expected to spread from west to east across the area overnight, falling on to frozen surfaces and leading to icy patches, perhaps even where treatment has been applied.”

The area covered by the latest amber warning

Flights cancelled at Manchester Airport

A number of flights have been cancelled or delayed at Manchester Airport owing to the bad weather, the Manchester Evening News reports.

So far, 38 flights have been delayed by at least 30 minutes, with two flights to Munich cancelled altogether.

Snow covers the Kent Downs

A sheep stands in a snow covered field on the Kent Downs - Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A father carries a Christmas tree across a snow-covered field with his partner and their two children after cutting it down at Mill Farm in Bodshamm Kent

Snow covers roads on the Kent Downs

Roads closed as weather conditions worsen

North Wales Police said on Saturday afternoon that the A470 was closed between Llechwedd, Blaenau Ffestiniog, towards the Crimea Pass due to the weather conditions and told drivers to avoid the area.

New amber warning for Cumbria

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow in Cumbria for the rest of Saturday.

It said 10cm-15cm of snow is possible in some areas before showers begin to ease overnight.

In the warning, issued at 12.43pm, the weather service said frequent snow showers would bring further disruption to transport and infrastructure in the area of North West England.

It added that there was a “good chance that some rural communities could become cut off” and power cuts were likely, with the potential for other services, such as mobile phone coverage, to be affected.

The Met Office said travel delays on roads were also likely and could leave some vehicles and passengers stranded.

In pictures

A kingfisher in the snow at Wallsend Park in North Tyneside - Ian Sproat

A goat in the snow in the North York Moors National Park - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A snowy Blackpool Tower on Saturday morning - Picture supplied by Brendan McGee/Bav Media

Up to 13,000 homes without power in North East

More than 13,000 homes have been hit by power cuts across the North East of England, according to Northern Powergrid.

The main area affected is County Durham where 12,479 homes are reported to be without electricity.

Mercury could plummet to -12 overnight in Scotland

Temperatures could drop to minus 12C overnight, as heavy snow saw flights disrupted in Scotland on Saturday morning.

The Met Office said Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland regions of Scotland were likely to see the lowest temperatures on Saturday night with minus 12C possible in some valleys in these regions.

Wintry scenes in the Lake District

Loads of snow in Ambleside at the moment. Glad I’m not driving 🥶😉 pic.twitter.com/IvZyaRz41Z — Julie Coldwell (@LivingTLOL) December 2, 2023

Cold-health alert issued

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions - the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber - until December 5, meaning “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.

Weather warning maps issued

The Met Office published maps detailing where snowfall is expected over the weekend.

Sporting fixtures cancelled

Crewe’s match with Bristol Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday has been called off and rearranged for December 12, with the playing surface deemed unsafe.

A number of Scottish league matches were also postponed, including Dundee United’s trip to Morton and the game between Ayr and Arbroath at Somerset Park.

Saturday’s high-profile racing fixture at Newcastle, which was due to stage the return of the Constitution Hill, has been abandoned due to snow on the track.

Met Office predicts -4 for many towns

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said it will be minus 3C or minus 4C for many towns and cities on Saturday.

She said: “There’ll be some snow showers continuing across south-western Scotland throughout Saturday morning, mainly falling over the high ground above one or 200 metres, but there could be some sleetiness to lower levels across parts of the Lake District, for example, by lunchtime.

“Elsewhere, though we’ll see the mist and fog slowly clear, it could remain quite murky for a lot of the morning across central and eastern areas.

“The best sunshine will be across northern areas of Scotland, but further south and west, you can see things starting to change a little bit (by Saturday afternoon) with a greater risk of some showers.”

In pictures

Children play in the snow in Glasgow

A train crosses the Viaduct in Stewarton, Ayrshire

Temperatures dropped to -11 in Scottish Highlands

The mercury dropped to minus 11C in Aviemore in the Highlands overnight and the Met Office also recorded minus 10C in Ravensworth, North Yorkshire on Saturday morning.

Temperatures are tipped to continue to fall over the weekend, with several sporting events cancelled.

Forecasters warn the snowy conditions could affect roads and railways, and there is an increased risk of injury from icy surfaces.

The weather service warned that some roads and railways are “likely to be affected” by the conditions with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

The Met Office added that there would probably be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths resulting in “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

Up to 10cm of snow to fall on higher ground

The Met Office has extended a weather warning for snow and ice in Cumbria, northern Lancashire and the Scottish coast south of Dumfries.

The yellow weather warning is now in place throughout all of Saturday but covers a reduced area.

The weather service said that while not everywhere will see accumulating snow, some places will likely see 1-3cm, with 5-10cm possible over some hills and mountains in Wales, the Peak District and South Pennines.

Flights resume at Glasgow airport

Flights have resumed at Glasgow Airport after its runway was opened following heavy snow, the travel hub confirmed.

The decision was made to suspend all flight operations on Saturday morning, with the airport posting on X, formerly Twitter, at 7.24am.

At 10.20am, the airport posted: “Our runway is now fully operational again and we are working with our airline partners and their handlers to resume flight schedules.

“Passengers should continue to contact their airlines for further info.

“Thank you to everyone affected for their patience and understanding.”

Weather warnings issued for snow and ice

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering much of the Midlands, Yorkshire and north and central Wales.

The weather service warned some roads and railways are “likely to be affected” by the conditions, with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

The Met Office added there would probably be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths resulting in “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

The yellow weather warning, issued just before 9.30am on Saturday, follows others for snow and ice that have already been issued for parts of Scotland, Cumbria, the eastern coast of England and a yellow warning of ice in the South West of England.

