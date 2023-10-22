Major incident in Suffolk stood down after flooding

A major incident declared for Suffolk amid flooding from Storm Babet has been stood down.

The measure, which is made during risk of serious harm, damage, disruption or threat to life, was declared on Friday afternoon until 18:30 BST on Saturday.

However, people in East Suffolk have been warned that flood levels may not have peaked yet, due to water still entering rivers faster than expected.

Sixteen flood warnings are still in place across the county.

Some towns and villages in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire also experienced flooding.

In East Suffolk, homes, businesses and vehicles were badly damaged with many people having to evacuate their homes and take shelter in temporary relief centres.

The Railway Inn in Framlingham was badly damaged as water poured in during the worst of Friday's weather.

Landlady Laura Robinson returned to the pub on Saturday and found "devastation" and was in "floods of tears".

Like many affected businesses, she said she had no idea when or if she would be able to reopen.

Anglian Water's Whitton water treatment site was badly flooded resulting in more than 3,000 properties across Ipswich having no or very little water for much of Saturday.

Water was restored to all properties by 22:45.

Communities were seen pulling together as neighbours helped rescue each other amid the rising flood water.

In Framlingham, one of the worst hit towns, a group of 17 cows were saved from drowning by members of the public.

Farmers used tractors to get through flood water in Wickham Market and rescue residents trapped in their homes.

In Debenham, Simon O'Brien's homemade paddleboat - built for his grandchildren - became a lifeline as he helped get elderly residents reach safety.

The Suffolk Resilience Forum, a collection of public agencies and emergency services, said it was still responding to the impact and threats posed by the flooding.

Areas most badly hit by the floods, including towns and villages in Babergh and Mid Suffolk, will continue to get additional support from agencies, it said.

People living close to rivers have been advised to check flood warnings and alerts from the Environment Agency.

