Major incident as thousands in Surrey left without water

A major incident has been declared in Surrey after thousands of people were left without water following Storm Ciaran.

Some 13,500 residents in Surrey have been cut off from mains supply and a further 6,500 are expected to lose water shortly.

Thames Water, which supplies the area, said “Storm Ciaran has caused issues at Shalford water treatment works, which in turn has significantly reduced water levels in underground reservoirs that serve the area”.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor and MP for South West Surrey, said that Surrey County Council had “declared this a major incident”.

“Next question is what the impact will be on schools tomorrow if it is not resolved,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Also getting messages from pubs that have lost trade from closing on a busy day - big big impact on many people.”

Hospital supplies and drinking water the priority

Thames Water has apologised to customers and set up emergency bottled water stations until 9pm at two car parks - Crown Court Car Park in Godalming and Artington Park and Ride in Guildford.

The company said it was “continuing to work hard to restore supplies as soon as possible” and had “a fleet of tankers pumping water into the local pipe system”, which is helping keep hospitals supplied.

Referencing the affected postcodes, the firm added in a statement: “We’re really sorry about the continuing water supply problems in GU1, GU2, GU3, GU5, GU6, GU7 and GU8.”

It comes after Storm Ciaran battered the south coast and the Channel Islands with heavy rain and gusts of up to 100mph on Thursday, leaving nearly 150,000 homes without power.

There is still some rainfall to come, with flooding expected in 34 areas in England, mostly in the South but also affecting the East and the North East, according to Environment Agency.

A further 140 alerts are in place for possible flooding spanning from the North East and Midlands down to the South East.

Following an update he received from Alistair Cochran, the Thames Water interim co-chief executive, Mr Hunt added: “They currently have 13,500 customers off supply and expect a further 6,500 to lose supply shortly. The site controls at Shalford Water Treatment Works have been reset and they’re testing turbidity at low water production volumes.

“If this is successful, they can increase production to a level that will restore supply. TW are tankering water to ensure that they can support hospitals and bottled water stations remain open. Independently I gather pressure at Crown Court Car Park easing somewhat.”

The Waitrose supermarket in the market town of Godalming, one of the affected areas, was reportedly facing stock issues, with bare shelves spotted on Sunday as shoppers rushed to buy bottled water.

Households have faced the additional challenge of many shops shutting early because of Sunday trading laws.

One resident told Surrey Live that they have faced water outages since Thursday night, adding: “It’s been pretty bad, we have had about three hours of water a day and have been collecting the trickles in our kitchen pans. We haven’t been able to shower and have been using the train station loos.

“My partner and I don’t have a car, due to my medical condition, and we found the water supply collection points inaccessible. We haven’t had a clear response from Thames Water and feel like they haven’t taken us seriously.”

Others reported “deadlock” traffic around the two bottled water car parks that had been set up, with some queuing for 90 minutes to gain access.

Meanwhile, at a local Londis shop attached to a petrol station in Godalming, the rush for the last remaining bottles of water was compared by residents to the scrap for toilet rolls during the Covid lockdowns.

