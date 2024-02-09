Major lane closures on Highway 50 in Sacramento this weekend. Drivers should plan ahead

As crews work to finish the largest construction project in the Sacramento region, drivers who frequent Highway 50 should anticipate more lane closures this weekend.

Two lanes will shut down during the day Saturday between 59th Street and Watt Avenue to allow crews to complete paving work in the median. Overnight lane and ramp closures started in the area on Monday, according to a statement from the California Department of Transportation, both eastbound and westbound along the freeway.

The work is part of the U.S. Highway 50 Multimodal Corridor Enhancement and Rehabilitation Project, also known as “Fix50.”

In a statement, Caltrans urged residents with Saturday morning and afternoon travel plans to leave early and use an alternate route to beat traffic.

Highway 50 lane closures on Saturday

The work schedule could change due to traffic incidents, weather and construction issues, according to the statement.

Drivers should plan for the following lane closures along Highway 50 on Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Sacramento, according to Caltrans:

Lane one on westbound Highway 50, from Watt Avenue to 65th Street

Lane one on eastbound Highway 50, from 59th Street to Howe Avenue

What you should do

Be mindful of how fast you’re driving, especially in the construction zones.

The speed limit in a work zone is 55 mph at all times, according to Caltrans, and California Highway Patrol will issue citations to drivers who exceed the limit.

What’s the project?

The more than $400 million plan will rehabilitate the highway pavement, improve drainage, add lighting and other enchantments.

The Fix50 design is slated to be completed by the summer of 2025.

The project is 82% complete, according to Caltrans.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.