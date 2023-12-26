Here are the major Lansing developments we're watching in 2024

LANSING — Lansing is slated for a number of exciting developments in 2024, including work on a new skyscraper, city hall, music venue and several new places to live.

Many of the developments started in 2023. Some of them are expected to finish or nearly finish in 2024, and there's more to come.

The city is expecting to announce other projects, still being developed, in the new year, said Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city.

“Looking towards the new year, we are excited about the incredible projects coming to Downtown Lansing,” said Cathleen Edgerly, executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc. "Downtown Lansing is moving towards a new future focused on growing our residential offerings by cultivating a more inclusive and vibrant community.”

Here are five of the developments we'll be watching in Lansing in 2024.

New skyscraper and New Vision Lansing

Lansing's skyline, once one of the state's tallest, could get a new boost, with a 25-story skyscraper expected to go under construction in 2024 as part of a three-building development called the New Vision Lansing.

The project is being led by Paul, John and Tony Gentilozzi, along with Bloomfield Hills-based JFK Investment Company. JFK is owned by the Kosik family of Bloomfield Hills and led by Joseph Kosik.

The $200 million project includes a skyscraper, the Tower on Grand at 215 S. Grand Ave., converting office space at 100 S. Washington Square to 75 units of housing, and a new building called the Capitol Tower at Ottawa and Walnut streets with 10 stories for residential and office space.

Paul Gentilozzi said Wednesday that the next step is getting city council approvals, and he expects to start a 90-day brownfield cleanup phase around early March. That would start the construction timeline of 25 to 30 months, he said.

"There has been a tremendous amount of work on this," including the design work and key features like cabinets and furnaces on order, Gentilozzi said.

Similar to the skyscraper, the office conversion's expected completion date has been extended and is now expected to finish by the end of 2024.

The Capitol Tower is under development. Its planned shape has changed slightly from a D-shape to a more octagon shape to help better use the space for future residents, Gentilozzi said.

New city hall, public safety building

The future home of Lansing City Hall, pictured Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Formerly the Masonic Temple, the building was constructed about 100 years ago.

Plans to convert the downtown Masonic Temple building into Lansing's new city hall are on track for a 2025 move-in date.

The city is waiting for the state to send $40 million that was earmarked for the move.

The city's purchase of the former temple building is expected to happen either late this year or in early January, soon after the state releases the funds, Bean said. The former Masonic building is owned by the Boji Group, which also is expected to be the contractor to make improvements at the building.

The city has not released plans for how much of the money would be used for the building's purchase, the move itself and the improvements needed to make the South Capitol Avenue building into a city hall.

Some city hall operations, including elections officials, 311 call center operators and Lansing Public Media have relocated in anticipation of the bigger move, Bean said.

The moving of city hall has been an idea for decades but one major challenge has been the courts and police services.

Then voters approved a $175 million tax proposal in 2022 for a new public safety building, which Bean said allowed for the city hall move to the Masonic.

Construction, at 2500 S. Washington Ave., began in October for a complex that will include police and court operations and is expected to be open at the end of 2025 or in 2026.

Estimates are that Lansing Police Department's new station will cost around $73.3 million, while a fire station replacement will cost $13.8 million. Other fire station renovations and administrative costs will require $23.6 million, and the District Court's relocation will cost $33.1 million. The proposal also has $14.4 million set aside for contingency plans and $16.6 million set aside for predicted inflation.

Live downtown music

The future home of The Ovation, seen Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new performing arts and entertainment venue at the corner of South Washington Avenue and West Lenawee Street in downtown Lansing in June. The fenced-in area has remained virtually the same since.

The Lansing area is becoming a lot more attractive to touring bands, comedians and other live entertainment acts than it was a few years ago.

Opening by 2025, the MSUFCU Ovation is being billed as one of the tentpoles of a new live music scene in downtown Lansing, giving the area access to touring regional and national acts. The center broke ground in a ceremony in June, using ceremonial dirt.

The venue would hold 2,025 standing-room-only spots plus 1,805 seats for concerts. Bean has said the cost to construct the two-story, 49,000-square-foot facility downtown is about $17.7 million.

Bean said, while major construction is expected to begin soon, the opening date may be pushed back somewhat from early 2025.

"But we are moving forward behind the scenes right now," Bean said. "And still working toward getting it open in 2025."

Macotta Club

A rendering of what MACOTTA Club at Knapp's Centre will look like. The food incubator space will house six restaurants, with seating for customers.

The Macotta Club, a restaurant incubator in the former Knapps department store, is expected to open downtown in summer 2024. It would feature around six restaurants, along with more than a dozen other food concepts, in a single space.

“The Macotta Club is a transformative development project that will add to the day-and-nighttime culture of downtown while also providing a space for entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry to nurture their craft and grow into the next generation of legacy businesses,” said Julie Reinhardt, director of downtown community development for Downtown Lansing Inc.

More than a dozen Greater Lansing-area restaurants closed in 2023, including some downtown locations like Grand Traverse Pie Co. and one of the Biggby locations (which reopened months later as an independent coffee shop).

Housing developments

REO Gateway apartments near South Washington Avenue and East Malcolm X Street, pictured Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Lansing has seen a number of completed and announced housing development projects, including a 63-unit development supported by the city called Riverview 220.

The development of a $22.5 million five-story building, supported with a Lansing Housing Commission tax credit of $1.5 million, would be at south side of East Kalamazoo Street, between South Grand Avenue and Cherry Street.

It would be the city's first mixed-use, affordable family development in the capital city's downtown. There are plenty of mixed-use buildings with housing at market rates but these units would be larger than the usual one- to two-bedroom units, with two- to three-bedrooms and rents between $844 and $1,688 for a two-bedroom unit, according to current state figures for Ingham County.

The project is expected to begin construction in 2024 and start renting to people in 2026.

About 600 housing units have been added in Lansing in the last two years and projects announced in 2023 would bring more than that number of new units in the next two years, led by the New Vision Lansing projects.

The new housing developments that opened in or near 2023 included REO Gateway, with 72 units, and City View Apartments, with 172 units between two buildings.

