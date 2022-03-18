Major lawmakers prepare to step down, elections draw close and House passed budget

Welcome back!

I am still with the time switch and the news of the U.S. Senate quietly passing a bill to make permanent the Daylight Saving Time.

I don't really have much of an opinion, except that I am snoozing more than I'd like to and drinking at least three cups of coffee a day to cope.

Anyway, lots of big news to get through last week. Let's dive into what happened:

The Statehouse may look and feel very different next session

A big announcement came from House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, last week when he announced that he will not be running for re-election. Lucas is by far the most influential lawmaker in the Statehouse and he isn't the only one leaving.

State Rep. Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The State's Maayan Schechter broke the news that House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, would be stepping down after three decades in the Statehouse. Together, their departure means several things.

Lucas and Simrill, despite the GOP supermajority, had a knack for reaching across the aisle and investing tons of committee time in bipartisan lawmaking. In politics, that's an art developed through years of experience and practice. Not everyone has it and for regular policy hawks, how effective you are as a lawmaker shows in the committee you're assigned or oversee.

I had mentioned earlier that in Greenville as well, three experienced lawmakers Garry Smith, Leola Robinson-Simpson and Tommy Stringer decided to step down from their seats, with Stringer's seat up for election this week, on March 22.

Now here's the other thing to consider: who's next?

Already, Stringer's seat, who tended to lean towards the more moderate side, is up for grabs among a crowded field of GOP candidates, who are pretty far-right in their approach.

Meanwhile, I know of one candidate who has filed to run for Smith's seat, which is considered to be a safe Republican seat.

House budget passed

To pretty much everyone's surprise, the House passed the $14 billion budget and sent it over to the Senate in one day. This is the third time this session (by my count) where they have passed major legislation without huge opposition and debate.

Here are a few things mentioned in budget briefings or others that stuck out to me during a cursory skim:

1) A $4,000 raise for teachers, which means that's the state's minimum wage for teachers is now $40,000. School districts that already have their wages set above the minimum wage are not required to raise pay and can use the money as they see fit.

Though based on a recent Greenville County School District meeting, the largest school district in the state may not be happy. The district, which already pays over the minimum wage, is not required to hike salaries but that's what teachers are hoping to get. The school district had argued earlier that they weren't given enough funding to increase every teacher's pay.

2) All state employees are receiving a lump-sum $1,500 one-time bonus and 3% increase.

3) Downtown Spartanburg will receive $10.5 million for developing infrastructure.

4) Lawmakers allocated $176.5 million for rural interstate funding and $250 million to accelerate road projects that the state is doing in partnership with counties. As per the Department of Transportation, you will still continue to see the miserable I-85 construction between Spartanburg and Gaffney.

5) This year's state budget also includes the first phase of tax cuts that would be aimed at lowering taxes from 7% to 6% in the next few years. For this, the state allocated around $600 million.

6) $20 million for a youth facility overseen by the Department of Juvenile Justice

7) The Department of Health and Environment Control will get $61.5 million to build capacity for Behavioral Health services and over $100 million for a lab.

