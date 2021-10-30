Major League Baseball breaks tradition, introduces robot umpires to call games
Baseball is a game bound in tradition, but now the sport is considering a dramatic change. Brook Silva-Braga reports.
Baseball is a game bound in tradition, but now the sport is considering a dramatic change. Brook Silva-Braga reports.
DeAndre Hopkins was supposed to sit for the rest of the game after aggravating his hamstring.
Alex "Chumpy" Pullin was "pulled unconscious from the water at Palm Beach reef" in Queensland, Australia, last year.
With Democrats controlling the Senate, President Biden has successfully nominated dozens of federal judges, but nearly all of those picks enjoyed the support of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott acknowledged the passing of his maternal grandmother with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has had a lot of success in his three years in Kansas City, but he doesn’t appear happy with the fans. Mathieu and teammate Anthony Hitchens both posted comments on an Instagram post from a Chiefs fan account saying Chiefs fans should be more appreciative of what the team has accomplished. [more]
When he was a kid, Marquis Grissom Jr. would sometimes shed tears in the car on the ride home from youth baseball games.
The soccer world has deterred offensive fan behavior by imposing real consequences on their teams.
A school board member in Florida is being criticized after saying she was "honored" to chaperone a group of elementary school students on a field trip to a gay bar.
Former chief political correspondent Carl Cameron slammed the upcoming "Patriot Purge" as "really frightening" and "a betrayal to the audience."
Tom Brady got candid about his family life with wife Gisele Bündchen and his children on his podcast, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is developing rapidly, a health official said, as the authorities demanded high vigilance at ports of entry amid growing infections in a northeastern border city caused by the virus arriving from abroad. Some 377 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported from Oct. 17-29, National Health Commission (NHC) data showed. China has tackled a series of outbreaks this year since it largely contained a national spread in early 2020.
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday.
Study authors said vaccines alone were "not enough" to stop COVID-19 - but that it was "essential" to get vaccinated to prevent severe illness.
Arch Manning didn't miss a pass in Newman's victory over Cohen
Liam Kirk allegedly assaulted and groped several Penn State students in the stands during their game against Auburn last month.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.
The basketball team, which has partnered with the crypto platform Voyager Digital, is offering $100 in bitcoin as an incentive to download the app.
Shiba inu coin is up more than 7 million percent since its debut in August 2020, with the token now the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency.
Carrie Underwood crushes 'Rock The Boat' TikTok challenge with her strong abs and arms. The singer makes works out every morning to stay fit and boost her mood.