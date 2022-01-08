Major Mall Sues Town + Church On The Market For $1.3M: CT News
CT Post Mall Sues Town Over Rejecting Redevelopment Plans
The owners of the state's largest mall has filed a lawsuit against the municipality after a second rejection of its development plans.>>>Read More.
Church For Sale For $1.3 Million
The church is located on nearly 16 acres.>>>Read More.
COVID-19 School Cases Climb By Over 6,200 In One Week
Here are the coronavirus infection, vaccination and school cases: town-by-town.>>>Read More.
High School Hockey Player Who Died Identified As 10th Grader
A 10th grader died Thursday after sustaining an injury during a game.>>>Read More.
How Much Did You Get? CT Town-By-Town Snow Totals
Are you still shoveling out? Let us know how much snow is in your driveway.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
Shots Fired At Interrupted Catalytic Converter Theft: Police
