Major Manhattan road projects expected to disrupt traffic

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is breaking ground on two major road projects starting next week.

After working through the first week of February to fill over 2,000 potholes around town, city workers are set to begin work on multiple road construction projects. Two of them, one on Fremont Street and one on Kimball Avenue are expected to have impacts on traffic, according to the city.

Manhattan Project Coordinator Ken Hays says crews will being work on a $3 million improvement project near the intersection of Fremont Street and N. Manhattan Avenue on Monday, Feb. 12.

“We’re going to be doing stormwater work, because we have issues in this part of town,” Hays said. “So, we’ll hopefully be able to help with some of that. We are adding a new bus stop. We’re doing some trail improvements on the trail around city park.”

He expects the Fremont Street work to run through October.

On Monday, Feb. 19, city crews will begin more work on Kimball Ave. just down the road. Part of Kimball Avenue west of Denison Avenue will be closed to traffic while crews work.

This $13.8 million improvement is the next phase of the city’s North Campus Corridor project

“We’ll be adding more trail up [near Kimball Avenue],” Hays said. “We’ll be continuing the landscaping we’ve done in the other phases, so similar to in front of the stadium and what-not. So, adding some stone walls and adding some monuments.”

He expects this phase of the Kimball Avenue construction to wrap up toward the end of this summer, but the entirety of the north campus project won’t be finished until the end of 2025.

Both projects, the work on Fremont Street and the work on Kimball Avenue will have detour routes to avert drivers from construction and attempt to alleviate congestion.

