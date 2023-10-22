Major meth bust made across from Haralson County elementary school after months-long investigation

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Nine people are facing charges after a months-long drug investigation comes to a close.

The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, the Bremen Police Department and the Buchanan Police Department had been investigation a home located at 110 College Circle in Buchanan for several months. They said they received several tips that there was drug activity in the home, which is located directly across from Buchanan Elementary School.

"The fact that this poison was so close to children in our county is unacceptable," said Sheriff Stacy Williams.

On Oct. 20, officials served a search warrant and found methamphetamine and other drug-related objects.

The following seven people were arrested and charged at the scene:

Gary Lee Penson, 74, of Buchanan - VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine

Elizabeth Ann Brown, 47, of Buchanan - VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine

Steven Lamar Boyd, 41, of Buchanan - VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine

Mark Anthony Boyd, 42, of Bremen - VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects

Randall Lamar Boyd, 52, of Hiram - VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects

Sean Connery Thomas Sr., 55, currently homeless - VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects

Kamera Leeanne Dempsey, 49, of Hiram - VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects

*VGCSA stands for "Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act"

An eighth person, Pamela Rainey, was seen walking away from the house when law enforcement arrived. However, she had a warrant for her arrest out of Polk County, so she was also taken into custody.

A ninth person, 67-year-old Donnie Horace Worthy, owned the home. He wasn't home at the time of the search, but was arrested the next day. Worthy was charged with maintaining a disorderly house.

The investigation remains ongoing. There may be more charges added in the future.