Major Mexican university to suspend classes until further notice

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's Tecnologico de Monterrey university said on Thursday it would suspend all academic events and classes at its campuses from next week until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The university, one of the most important in Mexico, said in a statement the suspension would take effect from March 17. It would review the measures after the week of the "Semana Santa" Easter holidays, which ends on April 12, the university added.

Separately, Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM), said it would be tightening preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus, but was not suspending classes yet.