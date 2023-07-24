Major movement of Russian forces observed in direction of Berdiansk – official

Russian invaders have sent at least two large convoys with military vehicles and personnel through the city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, towards the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "At least two convoys consisting of 30 units each were spotted during the week from the area of [the town of] Novoazovsk [in Donetsk Oblast] towards [the settlement of] Manhush [in Donetsk Oblast]/Berdiansk. Trucks carrying ammunition and towed Rapira guns, fuel tankers and buses with so far living troops."

Details: He said this is the largest open movement of the occupiers since the beginning of summer.

Andriushchenko believes the reasons for this move are either to replenish training camps to replace the personnel deployed to the Berdiansk and Mariupol fronts last week or to reinforce the frontline in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Background: On 16 July, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar reported an escalation of the situation on Ukraine's eastern front.

