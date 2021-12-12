Major multi-day storm headed toward Northern California
A major storm is headed toward Northern California. The storm is expected to drop up to 10 feet of snow on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks.
This week’s storm, bringing up to 10 feet of snow and much-needed rain, “will likely be remembered for years to come,” forecasters say.
Forecasters said the storm in Southern California will be "significant," with as much as 3 inches of rain in coastal areas and up to 5 inches in the foothills and mountains.
A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.
The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall. Light rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste of what’s to come. The multiday storm could drop more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of California as it pushes south and east before moving out midweek. “This is a pretty widespread event,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Wanless in Sacramento.
Areas above 7,000 feet could see the most significant snowfall with up to 24 inches, the NWS said, with gusts up to 70 mph.
Regardless of weather in the coming days, state officials have asked civilians to avoid traveling to the hardest-hit areas in the state.
