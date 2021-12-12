Major multi-day storm headed toward Northern California

A major storm is headed toward Northern California. The storm is expected to drop up to 10 feet of snow on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Powerful storm heading to Sierra Nevada, NorCal bringing heavy rains, up to 10 feet of snow

    This week’s storm, bringing up to 10 feet of snow and much-needed rain, “will likely be remembered for years to come,” forecasters say.

  • More than a dozen restaurants opened in Springfield this year. Here are some favorites

    The COVID-19 pandemic was especially tough on the restaurant industry. Here's a list of the best restaurants that opened in 2021.

  • Cool temps, sunny skies on tap for SoCal Sunday ahead of storm

    Southern California will see a cool and sunny Sunday ahead of a strong storm system that's expected to bring more rain and snow.

  • HAROLD HALPERN: Israel’s fear, and response, if Iran develops nuclear capability

    Israel’s preference is the U.S end negotiations, impose maximum economic sanctions and develop a credible military plan with Israel to deter Iran.

  • Rescuers search for survivors after explosion in Sicily

    RAVANUSA, Italy (Reuters) -Rescuers plan to work through the night in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa to try to find survivors of a suspected gas explosion that killed at least three people. "We have two great friends still under there, we are praying to God that they pull them out okay," local resident Lillo Cavallaro told Reuters. Local residents in the town of 11,000 people watched on Sunday as fire fighters and civil protection rescuers worked to try to locate survivors. Ravanusa is near the southwestern Sicilian city of Agrigento, which is famous for its Greek temples.

  • Updated: Here’s where officials said tornadoes possibly touched down in Illinois, Missouri

    Severe storms entered the St. Louis metro region at around 7:30 p.m.

  • Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $25

    12 gift ideas under $25 to make you the best secret Santa in the office.

  • Storm expected to drop up to 100 inches of snow at California ski resorts

    KTVU's resident snow expert, Kevin Cooper, says the upcoming snow will be a blessing for Lake Tahoe and California's water tables.

  • Tornadoes leave Kentucky neighborhood obliterated

    The powerful twisters, which weather forecasters say are unusual in cooler months, destroyed a candle factory and the fire and police stations in a small town in Kentucky, ripped through a nursing home in neighboring Missouri, and killed at least six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state's history. He said about 40 workers had been rescued at the candle factory in the city of Mayfield, which had about 110 people inside when it was reduced to a pile of rubble. It would be a "miracle" to find anyone else alive under the debris, Beshear said.Beshear said 189 National Guard personnel have been deployed to assist with the recovery. The rescue efforts will focus in large part on Mayfield, home to some 10,000 people in the southwestern corner of the state where it converges with Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.Video and photos posted on social media showed brick buildings in downtown Mayfield flattened, with parked cars nearly buried under debris. The steeple on the historic Graves County courthouse was toppled and the nearby First United Methodist Church partially collapsed.

  • Denver finally sees 1st snowfall, latest since '34

    Denver finally saw its first snowfall of the season on Friday, shattering an 87-year-old record for the latest first snow. It wasn't much: The official measurement at the Denver International Airport was three-tenths of an inch. (Dec. 10)

  • Tour the Most Gracious Homes Decked for the Holiday Season

    These are the homes we look back to for decorating inspiration each holiday season.

  • As major snow hits Oregon mountains, long-term forecast projects cool, wet & snowy winter

    Heavy snow is expected this weekend, with plenty of white expected for the rest of the winter as well in the mountains.

  • Oklahoma National Guard leader warns unvaccinated members

    The state is suing to overturn the Defense Department's service member vaccination requirement.

  • Tornado barrels through southeast Missouri

    A large tornado tracks through southeast Missouri near the state line to Tennessee on 10 December 2021. Rescuers are desperately searching for survivors after dozens of devastating tornadoes tore through six US states, leaving scores of people dead, dozens missing and towns in ruin.

  • Video Shows Kentucky City Demolished By Tornado That Killed At Least 70

    Drone footage captured by Brandon Clement shows the devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky.

  • Millions likely to see strong nocturnal tornadoes and thunderstorms

    Tornadoes that occur overnight are more than twice as likely to kill a person than one that happens during the day, scientists found.

  • The Lee Radziwill-Inspired Bag That Makes This Editor Feel Like a Style Icon

    Think of it as an instant dose of effortless chic for any outfit.

  • The Racism Drama Unraveling the Knitting World

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt started, as approximately zero other controversies have before, with the cover of Vogue Knitting.Last month’s magazine—circulation 206,000—featured former first lady Michelle Obama in a genial conversation about “becoming a knitter.” The cover was widely celebrated by women of color, who rarely see themselves represented in the white-washed world of knitting media. But over Thanksgiving weekend, a white knitting YouTuber named Kristy

  • Anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC jumped by 361% this year, NYPD says

    Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 361% this year, the New York Police Department said this week. Why it matters: The surge, from 28 last year to 129 as of Sunday, is part of a nationwide spike in anti-Asian hate over the last two years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The city saw a 100% overall increase in hate crimes this year. The NYPD made 249 arrests out of the 503 total hate crimes reported.Antisemitic and anti-L

  • Heisman 2022: Who stands between Bryce Young and 2nd trophy?

    Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud have been friends since middle school, competing in basketball and football while growing up in Southern California. Young can already claim one victory against Stroud, winning the Heisman on Saturday night over his fellow finalist. Young is the fifth sophomore to win the Heisman and sixth player in his second year of college.