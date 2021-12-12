Major multi-day storm headed toward Northern California
A major storm is headed toward Northern California. The storm is expected to drop up to 10 feet of snow on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks.
This week’s storm, bringing up to 10 feet of snow and much-needed rain, “will likely be remembered for years to come,” forecasters say.
RAVANUSA, Italy (Reuters) -Rescuers plan to work through the night in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa to try to find survivors of a suspected gas explosion that killed at least three people. "We have two great friends still under there, we are praying to God that they pull them out okay," local resident Lillo Cavallaro told Reuters. Local residents in the town of 11,000 people watched on Sunday as fire fighters and civil protection rescuers worked to try to locate survivors. Ravanusa is near the southwestern Sicilian city of Agrigento, which is famous for its Greek temples.
KTVU's resident snow expert, Kevin Cooper, says the upcoming snow will be a blessing for Lake Tahoe and California's water tables.
The powerful twisters, which weather forecasters say are unusual in cooler months, destroyed a candle factory and the fire and police stations in a small town in Kentucky, ripped through a nursing home in neighboring Missouri, and killed at least six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state's history. He said about 40 workers had been rescued at the candle factory in the city of Mayfield, which had about 110 people inside when it was reduced to a pile of rubble. It would be a "miracle" to find anyone else alive under the debris, Beshear said.Beshear said 189 National Guard personnel have been deployed to assist with the recovery. The rescue efforts will focus in large part on Mayfield, home to some 10,000 people in the southwestern corner of the state where it converges with Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.Video and photos posted on social media showed brick buildings in downtown Mayfield flattened, with parked cars nearly buried under debris. The steeple on the historic Graves County courthouse was toppled and the nearby First United Methodist Church partially collapsed.
Denver finally saw its first snowfall of the season on Friday, shattering an 87-year-old record for the latest first snow. It wasn't much: The official measurement at the Denver International Airport was three-tenths of an inch. (Dec. 10)
Heavy snow is expected this weekend, with plenty of white expected for the rest of the winter as well in the mountains.
A large tornado tracks through southeast Missouri near the state line to Tennessee on 10 December 2021. Rescuers are desperately searching for survivors after dozens of devastating tornadoes tore through six US states, leaving scores of people dead, dozens missing and towns in ruin.
Drone footage captured by Brandon Clement shows the devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Tornadoes that occur overnight are more than twice as likely to kill a person than one that happens during the day, scientists found.
Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud have been friends since middle school, competing in basketball and football while growing up in Southern California. Young can already claim one victory against Stroud, winning the Heisman on Saturday night over his fellow finalist. Young is the fifth sophomore to win the Heisman and sixth player in his second year of college.