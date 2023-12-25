Major Nebraska interstate closes as jacknifed tractor trailers block snowy roadway

Minnah Arshad, USA TODAY
Nebraska state officials urged drivers to be extra cautious on snowy roads after semi trucks veered sideways, causing a backup and leading to the closure of an interstate highway on Monday afternoon.

“Eastbound I-80 is CLOSED at York due to multiple jack-knifed semis at mile marker 353,” the Nebraska State Patrol posted on X.

A photo from the Nebraska Department of Transportation showed at least two semi-trucks jackknifed and blocking more than a dozen trucks behind them on the snowy roadway. TV station KLKN said winter weather has caused multiple accidents along I-80 on Monday.

State patrol urged against driving in snowy conditions. The state's transportation department issued a black ice alert on X and recommended turning off cruise control, slowing down and leaving extra space between vehicles.

Updates on road closures are posted to www.511.nebraska.gov.

