Major news: Biden's dog returns to the White House after receiving training following a biting incident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
joe biden jill biden white house dogs
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, joined by White House Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney and her granddaughter Maisy Biden, play with the Bidens' dogs Major and Champ on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. White House/Chandler West

  • Biden's dogs have returned to the White House after briefly being taken to Delaware.

  • Major Biden was involved in a biting incident at the White House.

  • Major received training in Delaware and both he and Champ are back in Washington, DC.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden's German Shepherds, Major and Champ, have returned to the White House after a brief hiatus at the Biden's Delaware home, First Lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Major was recently involved in a biting incident at the White House and the dogs were taken to Delaware after, though the president said this was due to scheduling and not a form of punishment.

The German Shepherd received training while in Delaware, CNN reported, which Biden previously indicated would occur.

Biden in an interview with ABC News last week said that 85% of the White House staff still loved Major after the incident, which led to what press secretary Jen Psaki described as a "minor injury."

"Major was a rescue pup. Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin. The dog's being trained now with our trainer at home in Delaware," Biden told ABC News.

The German Shepherd was struggling living in a new environment at the White House and was startled by someone, the president said.

"You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," Biden said. "And he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog. 85% of the people there love him ... All he does is lick them and wag his tail."

Joe Biden in Oval Office with Champ and Major
President Joe Biden poses with the Biden family dogs Champ and Major Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Major's presence at the White House is historic - he's the first shelter dog to reside there. The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association several years ago.

Former President Donald Trump did not have a dog or any pets when he was in the White House, which broke from a tradition among presidents that dated back over a century. The last president to not have a dog before Trump was William McKinley from 1897 to 1901. But McKinley did have pets - a parrot named Washington Post as well as several roosters.

Trump in February 2019 said he did not have a dog at the White House because he's too busy. "I wouldn't mind having one, honestly, but I don't have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?" Trump said at the time.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

    A reputed leader in the Oath Keepers militia group discussed forming an "alliance” and coordinating plans with another extremist group, the Proud Boys, ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to new court papers. The court filing — detailing messages from Kelly Meggs, described by authorities as the leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers — is the first time prosecutors have suggested that the members of the two far-right extremist groups were communicating with each other before coming to Washington. Meggs is among 10 members and associates of the Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

  • Illegal Gold Rush in the Amazon Raises Risk to Indigenous People

    (Bloomberg) -- Illegal gold and diamond mining is proliferating in Brazil’s Amazon rain forest and threatening South America’s largest group of native people who still live in relative isolation, the Yanomami. Criminal mining groups are encroaching on the indigenous territory that straddles Brazil and Venezuela, polluting rivers, bringing diseases like Covid-19 and malaria, and stirring fears of a repeat of the brutal slaughter of 16 Yanomami by illegal prospectors in the 1990s, according to a report published Thursday by Brazilian conservation group Instituto Socioambiental and the Hutukara Yanomami and Wanasseduume Ye’kwana associations.“They are coming in like starved beasts, looking for the wealth of our land,” Davi Kopenawa, chairman of the Hutukara Yanomami Association, said in a statement. “They are advancing very fast. They are arriving in the middle of the Yanomami land. The prospectors are already reaching my home.”The potential humanitarian disaster facing the Yanomami is just the latest red flag of deteriorating conditions in the world’s biggest rain forest under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who clashed with his counterpart Joe Biden during the U.S. presidential race last year over deforestation in the Amazon. The remote northern region some 2,000 miles away from the industrialized southeast has also been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with many people dying without any support from oxygen tanks or medication.Just last year, illegal miners devastated an area the size of 500 soccer fields in Yanomami land as they got increasingly closer to indigenous communities, according to satellite images and anecdotal accounts gathered by the study. That represented a 30% surge in the territory’s deforestation.“A very expensive and heavy type of machinery has been located, so it’s not artisan mining, it has a complex logistics, involving land, river and air transport,” said Marina Sousa, co-founder of the Pro-Yanomami and Ye’kwana Network. “These are characteristics that resemble medium-sized mining, requiring a business organization and a high financial investment.”That’s possible because Brazil’s control of the gold trade doesn’t have enough checks and balances to prevent illegal bullion from reaching international markets, she said.The Brazilian Mining Institute, a lobby group representing mining companies, said there are no legal and industrial mining activities in the country’s indigenous lands, and that law enforcement needs to combat the illegal activity.The invasions have also heightened concerns about sexual violence in the communities that live there, Sousa said. “This is our struggle and we will continue to report abuses” Kopenawa, said. “We will fight with no fear, we are defending our right, our Mother Earth.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases

    Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing another suspect of directing mayhem on Jan. 6 with encrypted messages. But the Justice Department has since acknowledged in court hearings that some of its evidence concerning the riot - carried out by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump to try to overturn his election loss - is less damning than it initially indicated. The department suffered another blow this week when U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta threatened to impose a gag order on prosecutors after Michael Sherwin, its former head prosecutor on the Capitol cases, told CBS's "60 Minutes" program that evidence pointed toward sedition charges against some defendants.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • The Latest: Johnson holds on to win beat Long in Match Play

    Top seed Dustin Johnson closed out a long day at the Dell Technologies Match Play by outlasting Adam Long in 18 holes. Justin Thomas at No. 2 was the only player among the top 4 seeds to lose Wednesday on the first day of group play. Matt Kuchar built a 5-up lead and held on to beat him on the 16th hole.

  • Wisconsin GOP lawmakers approve bills banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    Republican lawmakers also sent Gov. Tony Evers a bill giving the Legislature control over COVID-19 relief funds, which Evers vowed to veto.

  • Americans back tougher gun laws, but GOP support plummets even after Atlanta, Boulder shootings, exclusive poll finds

    A USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll after the mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado shows 65% of Americans want tougher guns laws, but GOP support falls to 35%.

  • Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs Split Over Social Media’s Shield

    (Bloomberg) -- The leaders of the three most popular social media platforms are at odds over the thorniest public policy question they face: who’s responsible for policing the content that appears on their pages.At issue is a decades old law that protects social media companies from liability over content posted by users. The heads of Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter Inc. are all slated to appear before a House panel Thursday to testify about the spread of false information that contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attacks.The executives outlined their positions in prepared remarks ahead of the hearing. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg supports reforming the meansure, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, while Google’s Sundar Pichai remains averse to any changes to the legal shield. Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey defended the company’s handling of misinformation.Zuckerberg called for making liability protection for internet platforms conditional on having systems in place for identifying and removing unlawful material.The liability shield “would benefit from thoughtful changes to make it work better for people, but identifying a way forward is challenging given the chorus of people arguing -- sometimes for contradictory reasons -- that the law is doing more harm than good,” Zuckerberg said in his written testimony.He added that platforms “should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection -- that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day.” Under Zuckerberg’s proposal, a third party would determine whether the company’s systems are adequate enough to handle the load.Google CEO Pichai signaled that he is opposed to any changes to the law. Reforming it or repealing it altogether “would have unintended consequences -- harming both free expression and the ability of platforms to take responsible action to protect users in the face of constantly evolving challenges,” he said in his written testimony.Instead, Pichai wants companies to focus on “developing content policies that are clear and accessible,” such as notifying users if their work is removed and giving them ways to appeal such decisions.Twitter’s Dorsey touted the company’s decisions to apply labels to misleading posts about the vaccine and the election. Twitter has permanently banned former President Donald Trump and is soliciting feedback about how to handle world leaders who violate its rules, while Facebook is awaiting a verdict from its oversight board after kicking Trump off its platform. Google suspended Trump’s YouTube channel in the aftermath of the deadly attack on the capitol.Dorsey warned that “content moderation in isolation is not scalable, and simply removing content fails to meet the challenges of the modern Internet.” Twitter is experimenting with new approaches to crowd source policing speech online, including a project called Birdwatch, which would allow users to add notes to tweets that are misleading or inaccurate.“Every day, millions of people around the world Tweet hundreds of millions of Tweets, with one set of rules that applies to everyone and every Tweet,” Dorsey said. “We built our policies primarily around the promotion and protection of three fundamental human rights -- freedom of expression, safety, and privacy.”Zuckerberg, Pichai and Dorsey are set to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce at noon Thursday.Following the Jan. 6 riots, there’s been growing bipartisan interest in holding tech companies accountable for certain hate speech and extremist content on their platforms.Politicians on both sides of the aisle have proposed bills that would weaken Section 230 to encourage the platforms to change their content moderation practices. Democratic senators, led by Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, introduced the SAFE TECH Act that would hold companies liable for content violating laws pertaining to civil rights, international human rights, antitrust and stalking, harassment or intimidation.And a bipartisan bill -- the PACT Act -- from Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota would require large tech companies to remove content within four days if notified by a court order that the content is illegal.President Joe Biden has said he is interested in revoking Section 230, arguing that internet platforms have failed to curb misinformation responsibly. Former President Donald Trump had also called for revoking Section 230 over the unfounded accusations that social media platforms are censoring conservative viewpoints.(Adds information on Google in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's rescue pet returns to White House after more training for life as a first dog

    U.S. President Joe Biden's rescue pet Major is back in Washington after an incident at the White House prompted a round of training to help acclimate him to life as a first dog. "Champ and Major are here at the White House," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday, referring to the president's two German Shepherds. Biden earlier this month said Major was still getting used to life at the 18-acre complex in the U.S. capital, surrounded by aides and security officers, but was for the most part a sweet dog beloved by staff.

  • J.Lo and A-Rod Are Reportedly "Putting the Work In" to Save Their Relationship

    "They're doing what they said they're going to do. You have to be together to do that," said a source.

  • Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey

    The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. The first runner with the torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a key player in the Japan team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011. “The torch of Tokyo 2020 will become a bright light for hope for Japanese citizens and citizens in the world and a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the local organizing committee and a former Olympian herself.

  • North Korea missile launch tests Biden administration, Japan Olympics

    North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japan's prime minister said, fueling tension ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the Biden administration as it finalises its North Korea policy. The missile launches highlight the threat North Korea's illicit weapons programme poses to its neighbours and the international community, the United States military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement. Japan lodged a formal protest through its embassy in China and said the test threatened peace and safety in the region, while South Korea's National Security Council expressed deep concern.

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • Biden's dogs back at White House after ruff start

    President Joe Biden's dogs — Champ and Major — are roaming the White House again, after having been sent to Delaware when Major, the younger dog, injured a Secret Service agent. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the Wednesday briefing that the dogs met the Bidens last weekend at Camp David in Maryland and came back to Washington on Sunday. The dogs had been in the Biden's home state of Delaware, where Major received some additional training after having been startled by a Secret Service agent who received a minor injury from the fracas.

  • How Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Reportedly Working Through Their Problems

    “He is making a big effort,” says a source.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Slip 5% in Katie Couric’s Debut Week

    “Jeopardy!” ratings dipped 5% in Katie Couric’s debut week as guest host. The syndicated Sony game show finished in a first-place tie with “Wheel of Fortune,” both with 5.6 household ratings. “Wheel,” which was down 2% from the previous week in ratings, averaged almost 200,000 more total viewers than “Jeopardy!” got. “Family Feud” finished third among the game shows, declining 5% to a 5.4 household rating. Couric was the game show’s first-ever female host. On March 8, she took the baton from “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, who himself grabbed it from the game’s legendary champion and current consulting producer Ken Jennings. Also Read: 'Jeopardy!' Ratings Dip With EP Mike Richards' Debut as Host Yesterday, Dr. Oz began his “Jeopardy!” guest-hosting duties, so we’ll get his ratings results in two weeks. As part of Couric’s appearance, a donation is being made to Stand Up To Cancer. Future guest hosts as the show works out a permanent succession plan include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and “Call Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik. The show will make a donation to a charity of each host’s choosing in an amount equal to the contestants’ cumulative winnings during their respective week of episodes. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Is the New 'Jeopardy!' Host - and a Contestant - in Genius 'Daily Show' Spoof (Video) “Jeopardy!” has been on a wild ratings ride in 2021. The final episodes for longtime host Alex Trebek, who died in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer, hit season highs in early January. The show pulled in 6.6 rating across his farewell week, with his final episode on Jan. 8 drawing 14 million viewers, more than any episode in over a year. Jennings drew a 6.2 rating in his first week. In Week 2, he had a 5.9 rating. Jennings holds the “Jeopardy!” records for wins and cash prizes. He also won the show’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament. Also for the week ending March 14, 2021, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” led the talk shows with a 1.8 rating and “Judge Judy was comfortably about the courtroom shows with a 5.2 rating. Read original story ‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Slip 5% in Katie Couric’s Debut Week At TheWrap

  • Heidi Klum and Mini-Me Daughter Leni Klum's Cutest Matching Moments

    The mother-daughter duo are getting harder to tell apart as Klum's daughter Leni — who's also taken up modeling — grows up

  • Biden’s dogs Major and Champ return to White House following biting incident

    US president defended his pets in an interview last week

  • J&J plant authorization clears way for big boost in U.S. COVID-19 shots

    A large plant being used to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was cleared by U.S. regulators on Tuesday, setting the stage for the weekly U.S. supply to surge more then 20 percent. About 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allocated to U.S. states and other localities this week, including 4 million from J&J, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. Earlier, the Indiana plant at which Catalent Inc is helping to manufacture the J&J vaccine received U.S. regulatory authorization, the companies said.

  • Kamala Harris weighs in on border crisis, anti-Asian hate

    Vice President Kamala Harris joined "CBS This Morning" for an exclusive interview from Washington, D.C.