Major nor'easter expected to impact 110 million with heavy snow, winds

A major nor’easter traveling towards the East Coast is expected to impact 110 million people, bringing heavy snow, rain and high winds.

The storm will last until at least Tuesday, forecasters predict, and has already dumped half a foot of snow in the Midwest by Sunday morning. Parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania will continue to see snow Sunday, as the snow and ice travel east.

About one in three Americans is under a winter storm watch or a winter storm warning.

Image: (Joe Mahoney / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

New York City should expect snow all day on Monday, forecasters warned. New Jersey declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted much of the region will get between 18 to 24 inches of snow.

The Poconos, the lower Hudson Valley, eastern Pennsylvania, parts of Long Island and western Connecticut should also expect around up to two feet of snow.

New snow forecast: 18"- 24" for NYC, NE NJ, Lower Hudson Valley, much of Nassau, & portions of SW CT. Lesser amounts as you head E due to warm air aloft & at the surface, changing snow to wintry mix of rain, snow, & sleet. A changeover to all rain is likely for Twin Forks of LI pic.twitter.com/ZvJHUMeHp4 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 31, 2021

It will be the largest storm in years for the Washington, D.C., area, where snow has already begun. Residents around Baltimore and D.C. should expect somewhere between four and nine inches of snow on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. The snow near the nation’s capital is expected to mostly end by midnight.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia had snowfall as well, but the heaviest downfall is expected in southern New England and the Tri-State Area.

By Tuesday, the snow is expected to move north, blanketing much of New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“Make alternative plans for Monday right now," New York City mayor Bill de Blasio told his city’s residents on Sunday. The city cancelled vaccine appointments on Monday and encouraged people to avoid travel, also warning residents of possible power outages caused by strong winds.