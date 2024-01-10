Major North Shore roads closed, emergency declared in NH town as high tide flooding wreaks havoc

High tide flooding on Wednesday morning is wreaking havoc on Massachusetts’ North Shore, as well as parts of coastal New Hampshire, where a popular beach town declared an emergency.

Town-by-town report: Which Mass. communities had the strongest wind gusts, highest rain, snow totals

In Newbury, Massachusetts, police announced that the Plum Island Turnpike is temporarily closed due to excessive flooding.

UPDATE @ 10:48 PI Turnpike is passable. UPDATE Plum Island Turnpike is Closed (10:04am) Attention Plum Island: As we... Posted by Newbury Police Department on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

“No traffic currently allowed on or off Plum Island,” the department said in a traffic advisory around 10 a.m.

A photo shared by Newbury police showed floodwaters blocking Newman Road.

Newman Road is closed at high tide. Town of Newbury, MA Newbury Fire Department Posted by Newbury Police Department on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

In the nearby town of Salisbury, Massachusetts, police reported that Beach Road is impassable in both directions in the area of Reservation Road due to flooding from high tide.

Ferry and March roads were also flooded and impassable, according to police.

“Please do not attempt to drive around barricades or through standing water as it could be much deeper than it looks and could disable your vehicle,” Salisbury police wrote in a Facebook post.

Update 10:48am: Route 286 in Seabrook is passable, Beach Road still flooded. Traffic Alert: Several areas of town are... Posted by Salisbury Police Department on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

North of the Bay State border in New Hampshire, police in Hampton declared an emergency “as a result of extremely high seas and flooding.”

“Ocean Boulevard is temporarily closed down. Please avoid the area. If you live in the area we recommend you temporarily leave the area for higher ground,” Hampton police wrote on Facebook.

The department also noted that an evacuation shelter has been set up at the Hampton Academy gymnasium.

An emergency has been declared as a result of extremely high seas and flooding. Ocean Boulevard is temporarily closed... Posted by Hampton Police Department on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

A drone video shared on X showed dramatic flooding along Hampton Beach.

Henry Swensen wrote in a post, “This is unbelievable. Major flooding at Hampton Beach, NH this morning from the storm!”

In the neighboring town of Seabrook, New Hampshire, police said that Cross Beach Road, River Street, Route 286, and Blackwater Bridge were experiencing “extremely high water levels.”

“If you must travel to Seabrook Beach use caution and be aware of water levels on and around the roadway. Do not attempt to travel over flooded roads,” police warned.

🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧 Ocean Blvd (Rte 1-A) is closed at the bridge into #HamptonNH. Seek alternate routes to... Posted by Seabrook, NH Police Department on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Flood warnings remain in effect across the region through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

For more updates on the storm, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW