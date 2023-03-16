Major oil project approval intensifies Alaska Natives' rift

MARK THIESSEN and MATTHEW BROWN
·5 min read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval this week of the biggest oil drilling project in Alaska in decades promises to widen a rift among Alaska Natives, with some saying that oil money can't counter the damages caused by climate change and others defending the project as economically vital.

Two lawsuits filed almost immediately by environmentalists and one Alaska Native group are likely to exacerbate tensions that have built up over years of debate about ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project.

Many communities on Alaska’s North Slope celebrated the project's approval, citing new jobs and the influx of money that will help support schools, other public services and infrastructure investments in their isolated villages. Just a few decades ago, many villages had no running water, said Doreen Leavitt, director of natural resources for the Inupiat Community of the Arctic Slope. Housing shortages continues to be a problem, with multiple generations often living together, she said.

“We still have a long ways to go. We don't want to go backwards,” Leavitt said.

She said 50 years of oil production on the petroleum-rich North Slope has shown that development can coexist with wildlife and the traditional, subsistence way of life.

But some Alaska Natives blasted the decision to greenlight the project, and they are supported by environmental groups challenging the approval in federal court.

The acrimony toward the project was underscored in a letter dated earlier this month written by three leaders in the Nuiqsut community, who described their remote village as “ground zero for industrialization of the Arctic.” They addressed the letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of New Mexico’s Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department.

They cited the threat that climate change poses to caribou migrations and to their ability to travel across once-frozen areas. Money from the ConocoPhillips project won't be enough to mitigate those threats, they said. The community is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) from the Willow project.

“They are payoffs for the loss of our health and culture,” the Nuiqsut leaders wrote. “No dollar can replace what we risk....It is a matter of our survival.”

But Asisaun Toovak, the mayor of Utqiaġvik, the nation's northernmost community on the Arctic Ocean, told the AP that she jumped for joy when she heard the Biden administration approved the Willow project.

“I could say that the majority of the people, the majority of our community and the majority of the people were excited about the Willow Project,” she said.

Willow is in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a vast region on Alaska’s resource-rich North Slope that is roughly the size of Maine. It would produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day, the use of which would result in at least 263 million tons (239 million metric tons) of greenhouse gas emissions over 30 years, according to a federal environmental review.

The Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, Sierra Club and other groups that sued Tuesday said Interior officials ignored the fact that every ton of greenhouse gas emitted by the project would contribute to sea ice melt, which endangers polar bears and Alaska villages. A second lawsuit seeking to block the project was filed Wednesday by Greenpeace and other environmental groups.

For Alaska Natives to reconcile their points of view with one another, it will take discussions. “We just continue to try to sit at the table together, break bread and meet as a region," said Leavitt, who also is the secretary for the tribal council representing eight North Slope villages.

“I will say the majority of the voices that we heard against Willow were from the Lower 48," she said of the contiguous U.S. states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

ConocoPhillips Alaska said the $8 billion project would create up to 2,500 jobs during construction and 300 long-term jobs, and generate billions of dollars in royalties and other revenues to be split between the federal and state governments.

The project has had widespread support among lawmakers in the state. Alaska’s bipartisan congressional delegation met with Biden and his advisers in early March to plead their case for the project, and Alaska Native lawmakers also met with Haaland to urge support.

Haaland visited the North Slope last fall, just hours after state Rep. Josiah Aullaqsruaq Patkotak, a whaling captain along with his brother on their father's whaling crew, harvested a roughly 40-ton (36-metric tons) bowhead whale and spent hours pulling it on the ice from the Arctic Ocean at Utqiaġvik. He left the ice around 7 a.m. to be ready to meet with Haaland just two hours later.

For him, the juxtaposition of those activities on the same day underscored the dual life led by Alaska Natives on the North Slope and highlights the choices that communities make every day for their survival.

“That's the walk our leaders have to walk,” said Patkotak, an independent who supported Willow. “We maintain our culture and our lifestyle and our subsistence aspect where we’re one with the land and animals, and the very next hour you may be having to conduct yourself, you know, in a manner that you’re playing the Western world’s game.”

He invited Haaland to view the bowhead whale that they harvested, but when Patkotak couldn't provide a street name of where she would go, her security didn’t allow it. “Well, it's on the ice, there are no street names,” he said.

Patkotak met again with Haaland this month in Washington, D.C., where he extended an invitation to leaders in the White House to visit Utqiagvik, "because it's our duty to tell our story so that we're able to strike that balance of both worlds.

“That's a reality for us,” he said.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

Recommended Stories

  • VanVleet goes beast mode to lift Raptors over West-leading Nuggets

    Fred VanVleet put up a vintage performance against one of the NBA's top squads as the Raptors cooked the Nuggets by 15 on Tuesday night.

  • Market Stress Snarls Trading in U.S. Treasurys

    The markets for the world’s safest and most liquid assets, the government bonds issued by the U.S. and other rich countries, came under immense stress on Wednesday following a week of worries about the health of global banks. Liquidity, the capacity to trade quickly at quoted prices, has fallen sharply in two of the keystone markets, those for U.S. Treasurys and German bunds, traders said. Difficulties including wider price spreads and slower executions are now spreading to many other markets, they said, including those for derivatives that firms and traders use to lock in prices and hedge risks weeks and months ahead of time, such as options, futures and swaps.

  • SpiceJet: India pilots grounded for coffee cup in cockpit

    Two pilots have been taken off duty for having coffee and snacks inside the cockpit of a SpiceJet flight.

  • China Central Bank Heeds Xi Call to Fight US ‘Containment’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank echoed President Xi Jinping’s warning that the US is seeking to suppress the world’s second-largest economy, an unusual move that suggests the central bank could be looking for ways to safeguard against possible further sanctions. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City,

  • The Salt River's flowing. Thank open dam floodgates

    If you've noticed water flowing through the Salt River, which is usually dry this time of year, then you're not alone. Here's what we know.

  • Australia toddler chasing deadly snake leads to nest discovery with 110 eggs

    An Australian toddler chasing a deadly Eastern Brown snake led to the discovery of a snake's nest with 110 eggs as well as two other lethal snakes.

  • Border Patrol Says The Object Marjorie Taylor Greene Called ‘Explosive’ Was Ball Of Sand

    The agency's chief fact-checked the extremist lawmaker's claim that Border Patrol found a bomb planted by "the Cartel" near the southern border.

  • Zelenskyy: Russian aggression approaching point at which it could burst

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Ukraine's partners following the 10th Ramstein-format meeting and said that Russian aggression is approaching the point at which it could burst. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Another meeting has been held in the Ramstein format, the tenth one.

  • Why Vietnam doesn't want to claim Ke Huy Quan

    The actor has openly acknowledged his Vietnamese roots but the reaction to his historic win has been muted.

  • Emergency SNAP Update: 33 States Extending Additional Food Stamps Money for Final Time in February

    Emergency allotments were authorized to help give SNAP households a temporary financial boost during the pandemic. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...

  • U.S. withdraws Trump-era land deal in Alaska wildlife refuge

    The Biden administration said on Tuesday it rescinded a land swap deal struck by former President Donald Trump's interior secretary that would have allowed a new road to cut through an Alaska wildlife refuge. The decision comes as President Joe Biden's administration faces heavy criticism from environmental groups for its approval earlier this week of a massive oil and gas development in Alaska's Arctic. In a statement, the Interior Department said Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the 2019 land exchange deal between the agency and the Alaska native King Cove Corporation, but would be open to examining other proposals to replace it.

  • GOP Group Puts Tucker Carlson's Putin Love Affair On Full Display In New Video

    The Republican Accountability Project put together 96 seconds of the Fox News host spreading Russian propaganda.

  • 'Our patience is running out' Juárez mayor upset after migrants rush border bridge

    In Juárez, Mexico, frustration grows after migrants rush El Paso border, block international bridge and street harassment complaints rise.

  • Why did the Biden administration approve the Willow Project's oil drilling in Alaska?

    ConocoPhillip's new drilling project has drilled into conflict

  • Australian Nuclear Subs Are ‘Worst Deal in History,’ Ex-PM Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating condemned the center-left Labor government’s deal with the US and UK to obtain nuclear submarines, saying the nation’s military sovereignty was being surrendered to the “whim and caprice” of Washington.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,0

  • Exclusive: Social media threats exploded after Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 claims, analysis finds

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson's portrayal of the Jan. 6 attack as a peaceful event set off violent rhetoric on social media, according to new analysis.

  • Church makes largest-ever donation of water shares to benefit Great Salt Lake

    Two months after an emergency warning of “unprecedented” danger to Utah’s public health, environment and economy if the Great Salt Lake does not receive a “dramatic” influx of water by 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated the equivalent of a reservoir’s worth of water to the iconic lake. The permanent donation of 5,700 water shares was announced Wednesday in a news release by the Utah Department of Natural Resources. “We’ve been working on this for a long time and I’m so excited to finally make it public,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a tweet.

  • Massive seaweed invasion arrives at Florida beaches, could be worst bloom ever recorded

    Some Florida beaches are already starting to see and smell a massive amount of seaweed.

  • Republicans introduce major energy package with party’s top priorities

    House Republicans on Tuesday afternoon introduced a sprawling energy package aimed at boosting fossil fuels and mining and limiting environmental reviews for infrastructure projects. The nearly 200-page bill, which they announced last week would be H.R.1 – signaling that it is the party’s top priority — is highly partisan and is unlikely to pass through…

  • Florida bill on flags at government buildings to be reworked ‘in line with the state constitution’

    UPDATE, 3/15/2023, 4:30 p.m.: Florida Sen. Jay Collins’ spokesman Ted Veerman released the following statement about the bill, saying the amendment draft was filed in error and they are working to ensure the “bill is in line with the state constitution and statute.” UPDATE, 3/15/2023, 2 p.m.: The proposed amendment that would have listed specific flags, including the Confederate flag, authorized to be flown on state and local government buildings was withdrawn by the bill sponsor less than 24 hours after being introduced. It’s unclear whether the Confederate flag would be authorized for display on government buildings in the bill’s current form.