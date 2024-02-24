Major Oregon mountain snow forecast as Willamette Valley could see flakes

Snow is forecast to impact Oregon mountain passes on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can, Oregon.

The spring-like weather will be swapped out for cold rain and possible flakes in the Willamette Valley while heaps of snow piles up in the mountains next week.

Travel in the mountains could be challenging as somewhere between 2-4 feet of snow is forecast above 1,500 feet.

Will there be snow in the Willamette Valley?

There will be an outside chance for sleet or light snow in the highest elevations of the Willamette Valley. The most likely moment for that wintery mix in the valley would be Monday afternoon into Tuesday, but no major impact was expected.

“We could see some graupel or wet snowflakes in the valley, but we’re expecting most of it to fall as rain,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clinton Rockey said.

Worst days for mountain travel?

A winter storm watch has been issued from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon in the Cascade and Coast Range mountains. Between 5-12 inches of snow is forecast above 2,000 feet, and 10-19 inches above 2,500 feet. Winds could gust up to 50 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches,” according to the NWS.

Light snow will stay consistent through the week before another slug of heavier snow arrives most likely between Wednesday and Thursday, Rockey said. That could bring more challenging travel conditions.

Will there be any flooding in Oregon?

Rockey said no widespread flooding was expected in the Willamette Valley, as only about 1.5 inches of rain was forecasted. Because most of the precipitation will turn into snow in the mountains, there shouldn’t be too much runoff.

“We’re really only expecting the usual suspects to get very high — the Pudding and Luckiamute and other rivers like that,” Rockey said.

When will the weather get nice again?

It’s unclear when things will clear up again, as mostly rainy weather is projected to stay in place through next weekend.

“This is pretty typical late winter and early spring weather,” Rockey said.

Storm should grow Oregon’s snowpack in a major way

The wet start to 2024 has already put Oregon’s drought map at its lowest levels since 2019. That trend should only continue with the rain and boost to Oregon’s snowpack.

Oregon’s snowpack is currently 90% of normal. The incoming snow, especially with its lower elevations, should boost the state’s snowpack back above normal.

It’s a remarkable turnout given the historically snowless December that kept ski areas closed until January.

