A shooting incident has shut down a portion of McKnight Road in Ross Township.

There are multiple scenes, including at the Exxon and Network Access along McKnight, but it’s unclear right now if there are any victims.

PHOTO: Shooting incident shuts down part of McKnight Road in Ross Township

This is the scene along McKnight Road — a heavy police presence and ambulance. Working to confirm details now. Stay with #WPXI pic.twitter.com/afVWKrgWR7 — Talia Kirkland (@talia_kirkland) January 5, 2023

Our sources say that a man involved in the shooting on McKnight may have also fired shots at a mailman in Perry North. The mailman was not hit.

Sources said that suspect was taken into custody in Woods Run after a homeowner confronted him in a driveway. Police found a weapon in the woods.

Breaking: police took suspect into custody after homeowner confronted him in driveway. Police found weapon in woods#wpxi pic.twitter.com/7yUhGPE7nV — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 5, 2023

The northbound lanes of McKnight Road are currently shut down at Nelson Run Road.

