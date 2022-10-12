Major police investigation unfolding after shooting near Renton apartment complex

A major police investigation is underway after a shooting near a Renton apartment complex.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

KIRO 7 first heard about the incident near the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies are at the scene including Renton police, Tukwila police and Kent police. Personnel from Renton Regional Fire also responded.

The area near the apartment complex is closed to traffic.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

This story is developing.