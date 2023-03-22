Major police response in Everett where officer hurt, 1 person dead

One person is dead and an officer is hurt after an incident in Everett that has drawn a major response from Snohomish County law enforcement.

Evergreen Way is closed from Casino Road to Holly Road, where there are two scenes cordoned off with crime scene tape.

One scene is at a gas station at the south end of the Fred Meyer parking lot at the corner of Evergreen Way and Casino Road.

Video from that scene shows an Everett Police Department SUV with its door open and what appears to be bullet damage in the driver’s side window.

A spokesperson for the Everett Fire Department told KIRO 7 an Everett Police officer who was hurt was taken to the Colby Campus of Providence Hospital. The officer’s condition is not known.

The second scene is across the street at the CarHop used car lot, where there was a body on the ground.

KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha spoke to a bystander in the area.

“It’s sad, very sad. My father wanted to be an officer. And it’s times like this that I’m kind of glad that he wasn’t. Because their job is hard enough as it is, and now they have to worry about possibly putting on bullet proof vests,” he said.

An Everett Police spokesperson at the scene said she could not comment on what happened and said the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) would be in charge of the investigation.

The team investigates when there is a police use of force incident such as an officer-involved shooting.

KIRO 7 saw posts on Twitter from people who said they heard gunfire in the area around 3 a.m. and then saw police converge on the area.

Officers from Everett and Edmonds are at the scene along with deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

This story is developing.