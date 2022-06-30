Major political donor, convicted of bribery scheme, gets new trial

A North Carolina businessman who was convicted in a political bribery scheme will get a new trial.

In 2020, a judge sentenced Greg Lindberg to seven years in prison for running an insurance company and trying to bribe the state insurance commissioner for favors.

Lindberg’s attorneys filed an appeal challenging the district court’s instruction to the jury.

A judge agreed that there was an error in the instruction for one count and vacated the sentence.

Lindberg’s co-defendant, John Gray, will also get a new trial.

