As major projects get millions, Indy's smaller roads nearby take the brunt of detour traffic
As major projects get millions, Indy's smaller roads nearby take the brunt of detour traffic
As major projects get millions, Indy's smaller roads nearby take the brunt of detour traffic
Crawford was ordered to face Jaron Ennis after defeating Errol Spence, but a rematch clause got in the way.
The Cubs came up just short of the playoffs in 2023.
Naomi Osaka hasn't played a match since September 2022.
“For me to have finished, it took a lot. It was all heart,” the runner tells Yahoo Life.
This is the largest amount that the DOJ has collected under the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
The government of Maine has confirmed over a million state residents had personal information stolen in a data breach earlier this year by a Russia-linked ransomware gang. In a statement published Thursday, the Maine government said hackers exploited a vulnerability in its MOVEit file-transfer system, which stored sensitive data on state residents. The Maine government said it was disclosing the incident and notifying affected residents as its assessment of the impacted files "was recently completed."
All that plastic is great for preserving leftovers ... but now it's your sanity that needs saving. Here's how.
Jackets, boots, bags — even designer brands are marked down by an extra 25%.
Be prepared for the turkey coma with these fantastic titles for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
Get ready to fall in love with this smart and simple styler, on super sale now for just $35.
The Atlanta Hawks social media team went Twitter after dark with its most recent social campaign.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about some of the biggest results and storylines coming out of a full slate of NBA basketball on Wednesday night.
"I want that damn carpet."
As Thanksgiving approaches and millions of Americans gear up for holiday travel, Dr. Mandy Cohen shares her tips.
Artificial intelligence has done it again. The post Where are all these fake Disney and Pixar movie posters suddenly coming from? Users are toying with Bing’s AI generator appeared first on In The Know.
You've probably seen the Water Dance Challenge on TikTok. The post Who is Tyla? The South African singer is taking over TikTok with her infectious ‘Water’ dance trend appeared first on In The Know.
Whether you're shopping for kids or you're a kid at heart, these fan-favorite kits are fun for the whole family.
"This is Palestinian falafel, and this is my Palestinian grandmother," TikTok creator Vegan Bodegacat says in a voiceover as her grandmother blends soaked chickpeas with fresh parsley, then scoops the mixture into hot oil, where it quickly browns. "The three videos I have of my grandma's recipes are at over a million views each now," Vegan Bodegacat told TechCrunch. TikTok payouts usually aren't this high, but this week, the platform announced it would be shifting its monetization model to the new Creativity Program, which had been testing in beta with some creators, like Vegan Bodegacat.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick this weekend’s biggest college football games against the spread & provide their thoughts on Michigan’s response to the Big Ten as rumors of a suspension for Jim Harbaugh circulate through the sports world.
James Biden, the president’s brother, has also been called to appear for a deposition.