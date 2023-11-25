Major protest disrupts tree lighting ceremony at Westlake Center
Protests broke out at Westlake Center Friday evening, as Seattle prepared to light the Christmas tree at Westlake Center.
The tree lighting celebration, which was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., went off at about 5:15 p.m.
#BREAKING: The downtown Seattle Christmas tree has been lit, which was followed with fireworks. People were chanting in support of the Christmas tree lighting, while pro-Palestine supporters continued to protest in front of the Westlake Center. pic.twitter.com/DptaPPKtrX
— Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 25, 2023
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was expected to attend the event, with emcee WARM 106.9′s Shellie Hart.
A number of people have left the area, originally scheduled for the annual Christmas tree lighting, while a number of people have stayed. Pro-Palestine supporters are currently speaking on a mic in front of Westlake Center. @KIRO7Seattle
— Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 25, 2023
The pro-Palestine supporters displayed banners and flags as they marched and shouted.
One protester also had control of a mic and was leading the large group along with chants.
KIRO 7 has a reporter and camera at the scene.
A leader with the Downtown Seattle Association tells me they’re not sure if they will delay the Christmas tree lighting. People are chanting light the tree. pic.twitter.com/7gFh1mEESX
— Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 25, 2023
By 5:30 p.m., a large portion of the crowd, including protesters, started leaving the area.