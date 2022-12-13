Here’s When Major Retailers Are Open for Last-Minute Shoppers

blackCAT / Getty Images

The holidays have a funny way of sneaking up on you when you're living a busy life. It seems like we just survived Thanksgiving and now Christmas is bearing down on us. Lots of people find themselves engaged in last-minute shopping, and retailers do their best to accommodate.

We have rebounded from the extreme social distancing and other health protocols during the pandemic, which means more people are likely shopping in stores than online this year. However, most stores still require some health and safety protocols, such as face coverings and hand sanitizer.

Here are 10 retailers and all you need to know about their holiday hours and shipping deadlines for ordering online.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, the store with something for almost every room in your house, stays open Bed Bath & Beyond, the store with something for almost every room in your house, stays open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve but with limited hours. Before you set out to your nearest Bed Bath & Beyond, however, look online to be sure that location still exists. The company closed 150 stores this year. Most stores will close around 6 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas day but open on New Year's Day. You can take advantage of buy-online-pickup-in-store and curbside pickup options, plus same-day delivery when you order before 7 p.m. . Customers who live in eligible ZIP codes can shop online for select products at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com, and choose same-day delivery at checkout (for a $9.99 fee). Shipping is free on orders over $39, through December 24.

Best Buy

Best Buy's holiday hours can vary from store to store, depending on local ordinances and regulations, so it's safest to contact your local store for specifics. According to TheHolidayHours.com, Best Buy is open on Christmas eve and New Year's Eve, with regular hours but closed on Christmas day.

To minimize your time spent in-store, you can schedule a store visit ahead of time for a specific service. Its website, BestBuy.com, and app are up and running 24/7, 365 days of the year. The website says that arrival deadlines depend on the product and location, but you can find more information during the checkout process on BestBuy.com.

However, based on its 2019 shipping schedule, Friday, Dec. 17, is the last date to order large home delivery items in time for Christmas, while most other items can still make it, if in stock, if ordered by Monday, December 20. You can also take advantage of same-day and next-day shipping if products are in stock, and curbside pick-up.

CVS

Each individual CVS store may keep different holiday hours, though most CVS locations will be open, with limited hours, on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Eve and Day. However, pharmacies may not be open on Christmas day. It's best to contact the customer service department of your local store for specific closures. Same-day delivery is available on Christmas and New Year's through Instacart, though you may need to contact the pharmacy to see if they will be open for prescription pickups. CVS also offers an on-demand delivery service, within four hours of ordering, for select stores and items.

Costco

Costco is closed on Christmas and New Year's Day, but otherwise keeps normal hours during the holidays. While members can still shop inside Costco, most locations require mandatory face coverings. For online orders, leave some wiggle room, especially for grocery items, as Costco reports that these can often be delayed.

Home Depot

For those people with DIY projects to get done over the holidays, Home Depot aims to please. It is closed on Christmas, but otherwise should be open at normal hours. They are open at regular hours on New Year's Eve and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day. Customers can take advantage of in-store pick-up, curbside pick-up, and a number of different delivery options. So long as an item is in stock, your local store should be able to make good on two-day shipping, but better not wait until the last minute.

JCPenney

This time-tested retailer only closes down for Christmas Day, but otherwise stays open, albeit with limited hours on Christmas Eve. New Year's Eve they're open and New Year's Day they have limited hours, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to HolidayShoppingHours.com. Curbside pickup and same-day delivery are available for those who prefer not to mingle with the masses.

Kohl's

The retailer with something for the whole family at affordable prices will only close on Christmas Day but otherwise keeps regular hours for the holidays. Individual locations' hours may vary on Christmas eve, so check with your store. Drive-up options are available to those who prefer not to come inside as well as 1- and 2-day shipping.

Target

Target aims to make shopping accessible through the holidays, as this one-stop-shop retailer is popular with people who don't want to make a lot of stops. Target will be closed on Christmas Day, however. Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Christmas eve and then reopen at 7 a.m. the day after Christmas, with regular closing hours. They will remain open on New Year's Eve until 9 p.m. and during regular hours on New Year's Day. You can also take advantage of curbside pickup, order online, pick up in-store, and same-day delivery with Shipt for certain in-stock options.

Walgreens

Walgreens

The drugstore understands that people still have urgent needs during the holidays. Walgreens is one of a few stores that stay open on Christmas, though some locations may have reduced hours. According to TheHolidayHours.Com, most Walgreens will not only be open for Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, and New Year's day, but some locations will have extended hours on Christmas Eve, staying open as late as midnight, and then reduced hours on Christmas day. Walgreens has a same-day pickup option, as well, where orders placed online can be ready for pickup in as little as 30 minutes.

Walmart

If you're out for last-minute gift ideas on Christmas Eve, Walmart has you covered, remaining open until 6 p.m. in most locations, according to USA Today. Christmas Day is the only holiday that it's closed for. In addition to contactless payment options in-store, there are pickup and delivery options on more than 160,000 items. Express delivery can deliver select items within two hours, depending on customer location and free next-day or two-day shipping applies to orders over $35, depending on customer location. Walmart's shipping deadlines will be a relief to last-minute shoppers. For free two-day shipping, place your orders by Dec. 19. For standard shipping, by Dec. 20. And next-day shipping is available on select items through Dec. 21.

