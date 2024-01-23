Major route into Platte City closed after truck with oversized load strikes bridge

The main entrance into Platte City from Interstate 29 is closed after a truck with an over-sized load struck and damaged the Missouri 92 bridge on Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The bridge is closed in both directions indefinitely while the transportation department’s bridge division evaluates what repairs need to be done, said Katie Manzke, a communications specialist with MoDOT’s Kansas City District.

“We don’t yet know how long the closure will be in place,” Manzke said.

The ramps at the I-29 and Missouri 92 interchange will remain open to right turns only. Meanwhile, the suggested detours around the closure are the interchanges along I-29 at Mexico City Avenue and Main Street/Route HH highway.

The truck with the oversized load crashed into the bridge about 2:30 p.m. Monday, causing significant damage to the bridge.

“Always remember to measure your load,” MoDOT Kansas City said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “All MODOT bridges have clearance of 15 and half feet or more unless otherwise posted. If in doubt, measure it out.”

The MO-92 bridge over I-29 at Platte City was struck yesterday by an oversized load, doing significant damage to the bridge. Always remember to measure your load. All MODOT bridges have clearance of 15 and a half feet or more unless otherwise posted. If in doubt, measure it out. pic.twitter.com/IMPPrToEWa — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 23, 2024