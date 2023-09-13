A major base for Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea is going up in flames after a late-night Ukrainian missile attack

A critical base in Russian-controlled Crimea went up in flames after a Ukrainian missile attack.

The Russia-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city, said 24 people were injured.

The Sevastopol Shipyard plays a key role in servicing Russia's Black Sea fleet.

A major shipyard in Russian-controlled Crimea is on fire after a late-night Ukrainian missile attack, according to the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, who was appointed governor of Crimea's largest city in 2019, posted a photo of the fire on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

"All emergency services are working on the site, there is no danger to civilian objects in the city," Razvozhayev said in his Telegram message.

"As a result of the attack, according to preliminary information, a total of 24 people were injured," he continued.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed in a September 13 Telegram message that the fire at Sevastopol Shipyard was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike.

The message accused the Ukrainian armed forces of firing 10 cruise missiles at the shipyard and launching three sea drones at Russian ships in the Black Sea.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, the Russian forces managed to shoot down seven missiles and destroy all the drones.

"As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships undergoing repairs were damaged," said their Telegram message.

Several videos of what appeared to be the missile strike were also uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

The Kyiv Post, for instance, posted a video showing a massive fireball lighting up the night, along with what appeared to be an image of a port engulfed in a fiery inferno.

⚡️Several powerful explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied #Sevastopol, Crimea, overnight. Russian occupation authorities reported a missile attack.



Local Telegram channels reported a fire at the Sevastopol Shipyard, which is a location for the construction and repair… pic.twitter.com/eR0vXIl3GC — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 13, 2023

The Sevastopol Shipyard plays a critical role in constructing and servicing vessels from Russia's Black Sea fleet. While Russia's naval power is significantly larger than Ukraine's, the Russian navy has struggled against Ukraine's exploding sea drones.

Representatives for Ukraine's Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

