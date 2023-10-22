Major search after man falls off cruise ship in Kent
A major rescue operation is underway for a man who has reportedly gone overboard from a cruise ship off the Kent coast.
The HM Coastguard was called into action at 8:55am and is co-ordinating the search near Ramsgate.
The man fell into the English Channel from the German AIDAperta cruise ship, which was reportedly travelling to Spain from Hamburg, Germany.
A spokesman for AIDA cruises said: “The captain and crew of AIDAperla immediately initiated all necessary rescue measures in close coordination with the local authorities.
“The search on board confirmed that a male crew member is missing.”
This is a breaking news story, follow for the latest.
