Major search after man falls off cruise ship in Kent

The man is thought to have fallen overboard the AIDAperla cruise ship - dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo

A major rescue operation is underway for a man who has reportedly gone overboard from a cruise ship off the Kent coast.

The HM Coastguard was called into action at 8:55am and is co-ordinating the search near Ramsgate.

The man fell into the English Channel from the German AIDAperta cruise ship, which was reportedly travelling to Spain from Hamburg, Germany.

A spokesman for AIDA cruises said: “The captain and crew of AIDAperla immediately initiated all necessary rescue measures in close coordination with the local authorities.

“The search on board confirmed that a male crew member is missing.”

This is a breaking news story, follow for the latest.

