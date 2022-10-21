Major setback could cause Russia to splinter, expert says

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin marks eighth anniversary of illegal annexation of Crimea

“The fact that Ukraine has now raised the issue of recognizing the independence of the Kuril Islands and them belonging to Japan; the fact that Ukraine voted to recognize the independence of (the Chehen Republic) Ichkeria; the fact that today there are protests in Dagestan suggests that we have started a parade of sovereignties in Russia,” Davydyuk said on Radio NV.

According to Davydyuk, "it would take a major catastrophic event to trigger."

Parade of sovereignties was a series of declarations of sovereignty by the Soviet republics in the Soviet Union from 1988 to 1991, causing its collapse.

“… a catalyst will be a turning point, launching this parade of independent states in Russia,” Davydyuk added.

“And most importantly, we now need to stir up tensions in the Siberian People's Republic. Why should Siberia feed Moscow and St. Petersburg with its gas and oil? In the same way, they can be friends with Beijing by directly selling their gas and oil to them. Or be friends with India. I think that one of the main issues is Siberia and the Caucasus. If we ignite the Caucasus and knock Siberia out of the picture – that’s it, the Russian Federation is no more”

Former Ukrainian FM Volodymyr Ohryzko earlier said that Russia could disintegrate in the next two years.

On Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he was certain that after the war, Russia would break apart into a collection of separate states, while Ukraine would retain its sovereignty and independence.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine